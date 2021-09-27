OATS from AARP and the News Literacy Project Announce Virtual Workshops for Seniors to Combat Misinformation

NEW YORK, Sept. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- As the spread of misinformation continues to be a major problem, Older Adults Technology Services (OATS) from AARP and the News Literacy Project are teaming up to launch a series of virtual Senior Planet workshops to help older adults spot inaccurate information online and empower them with the tools needed to verify factual information. Ahead of the holidays, the Senior Planet workshops are designed to foster more productive and harmonious conversations -- free of misinformation -- between friends and family members. Workshop sessions will be hosted on AARP's Virtual Community Center (VCC) and SeniorPlanet.org .

*** Older adults ages 60+ can register for the virtual workshops at www.seniorplanet.org/misinformation ***

The three-part series, "Understanding Misinformation and How to Talk to People Who Believe It," includes the following sessions:



Session 1: The Misinformation Landscape

Wednesday, October 20 from 2:00 - 3:00pm ET , hosted on the VCC



from , hosted on the VCC Session 2: Essential Fact Checking Skills

Wednesday, November 3 from 2:00 - 3:00pm ET , hosted on SeniorPlanet.org



from , hosted on SeniorPlanet.org Session 3: Productive Conversations Without Confrontation

Wednesday, November 17 from 2:00 - 3:00pm ET , hosted on SeniorPlanet.org

"Older adults can play a critical role in combatting the misinformation that is rampant on the internet today, but people need training and support to make a real difference. OATS is excited to work with the News Literacy Project to offer cutting-edge webinars to empower older adults to help combat insidious misinformation online," said Tom Kamber, Executive Director of Older Adults Technology Services (OATS) from AARP. "Participants in this workshop will gain skills to evaluate the truthfulness of information online, while developing confidence in browsing and engaging in online activities, including civic engagement."

"Our past webinars with OATS/Senior Planet have been very engaging and fun to do. The participants have lots of questions and comments about misinformation, and they want to know how to avoid spreading it," said John Silva, News Literacy Project's Senior Director of Professional Learning. "That's why we're pleased to be able to give them the skills and capabilities needed to stop misinformation in its tracks."

Through its flagship program, Senior Planet, OATS from AARP empowers older adults to overcome barriers to digital engagement by fostering skills and giving them the confidence they need to use technology and stay connected. To learn more about upcoming online events, visit www.seniorplanet.org.

About OATS from AARP

Older Adults Technology Services (OATS) from AARP helps older adults learn to use and leverage technology to transform their lives and their communities. Through its flagship program, Senior Planet, OATS works closely with older adults to create extraordinary experiences in-person and online. As one of AARP's charitable affiliates, the mission of OATS from AARP is "to harness the power of technology to change the way we age." To learn more, visit www.oats.org or follow @OlderAdultsTech on social media.

About the News Literacy Project

The News Literacy Project, a nonpartisan national education nonprofit, provides programs and resources for educators and the public to teach, learn and share the abilities needed to be smart, active consumers of news and information and equal and engaged participants in a democracy.

