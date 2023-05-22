OATS from AARP Celebrates National Physical Fitness and Sports Month with Online Programs Geared to Get Older Adults Moving

News provided by

Older Adults Technology Services from AARP

22 May, 2023, 09:00 ET

NEW YORK, May 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In honor of National Fitness Month, Older Adults Technology Services (OATS) from AARP is celebrating its growing community of older adults with a variety of free virtual classes, through its flagship Senior Planet program, aiming to help seniors flip the script on aging, get active, build strength and have fun while doing it. To cap off the month's activities, Senior Planet will also host a virtual "Meet and Move," where this year's Senior Planet Sponsored Athletes will share their inspiring fitness journeys with older adults around the nation.

Now in its fourth year, the Senior Planet Sponsored Athlete Program highlights the remarkable athletic feats that older adults aged 60+ can accomplish – along with the importance of staying active and fit. This year's Sponsored Athletes participate in weightlifting, pickleball, walking and more. Each Senior Planet Sponsored Athlete challenges outdated stereotypes about aging and fitness, while inspiring their peers to take the initial steps to improve their own health. 

To keep the excitement and activities going throughout the month, Senior Planet will offer a number of health and wellness classes, including Morning Stretch, Fit Fusion Workout, Easy-to-Follow Tai Chi, Stronger Bones, Chair Yoga and Strength and Stability. Older adults across the nation can join free virtual exercise classes online at www.seniorplanet.org.

"We're passionate about helping older adults get connected and stay active," said OATS from AARP Executive Director Tom Kamber. "Senior Planet offers a wide range of free classes designed to offer something for everyone, from strength exercises that help build muscle to stretch classes that encourage flexibility. Our goal is to make fitness fun and approachable. In classes, older adults aren't just building strength and confidence – they're making friends, too."

According to AARP, regular exercise could be essential to ensuring older adults maintain healthy and strong lives, from possibly stalling memory loss to helping people live longer. OATS is on a mission to help older adults make that happens with courses and programs that help them thrive in the modern age.

About OATS from AARP

OATS from AARP helps older adults learn to use and leverage technology to transform their lives and their communities. Through its flagship program, Senior Planet, OATS works closely with older adults to create extraordinary experiences in-person and online. As one of AARP's charitable affiliates, the mission of OATS from AARP is "to harness the power of technology to change the way we age." To learn more, visit www.oats.org or follow @OlderAdultsTech on social media.

Media Contact: Suzanne Myklebust [email protected]

SOURCE Older Adults Technology Services from AARP

