Oaxaca Hosts Historic "Vive Mezcal 2019" International Forum

The three-day forum in the capital of the state of Oaxaca will bring together more than 12 thousand people between producers, entrepreneurs, investors, distributors and other attendees who will be able to experience the expo, museography, Master Mezcal Hall, Business Hub , workshops, cultural forum, Invest in Mezcal business meetings, more than 30 artistic and cultural activities, 12 Master Conferences, participation of more than 40 exhibitors and 150 producers of Mezcal, among other activities.

The Vive Mezcal organizing committee is headed by the Secretary of the Economy of the Government of Oaxaca, Lic. Juan Pablo Guzmán Cobián, who has promised that the forum will demonstrate the perfect pairing of culture and commerce and that it "will also take the drink to a new level to become a part of a select group of world-class spirits."

The most ambitious resolutions are expected to emerge from this momentous event and take the production of the legendary drink known as "the elixir of the gods" to new heights.

Mezcal, of which 92 percent of its total production is generated in Oaxaca, in addition to gaining widespread popularity, has positioned itself as an attractive world-class beverage and has boosted export growth to 64 countries that now consume the artisanal spirit, often called liquid gold.

Mezcal, which means "cooked maguey" in Nahuatl, a Mexican beverage with centuries of cultural and social evolution, has positioned itself in a brilliant way showing exponential growth over the last six years with the number of exported brands increasing 195 percent and reaching countries including the USA, Spain, Germany, France and England among others.

With more than 300 brands and 150 mezcal producers participating, "Vive Mezcal" will be the first International Forum for innovation, business, culture and tradition, surrounding this beverage.

Registration for those interested in attending is free at: ViveMezcal2019.com

SOURCE Vive Mezcal 2019