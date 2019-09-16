Oaxaca Wins Guinness Record with "Mezcal Wall"

The contest started at 2 pm in the afternoon. The global world record authority reviewed evidence and verified that there were at least 300 bottles of mezcal. They were counted one by one in the presence of two experts.

Four bottles that did not meet the requirements for participation were disqualified, however, the total was 369 bottles, thus imposing a new world record.

This award was held within the framework of the Vive Mezcal International Forum, the most important business meeting of the agave maguey production chain in Oaxaca, organized by the Ministry of the Economy of the Government of Oaxaca.

Vive Mezcal lasted three days, during which more than 10,000 visitors attended, 1,100 business meetings took place and 70 million pesos in commercial agreements were made, said the Governor of that entity, Alejandro Murat Hinojosa.

Within the Forum framework, the Vive Mezcal Cup award was also held, with the participation of 88 mezcal brands that were blind tasted by the jury. Nine brands with the highest scores received a gold medal.

SOURCE Vive Mezcal 2019