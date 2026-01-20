Ob Hospitalist Group Appoints New Chief Financial Officer and Chief Growth Officer to Support Growth and Expand Access to Maternal Care

GREENVILLE, S.C., Jan. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Ob Hospitalist Group (OBHG), the nation's largest and only dedicated provider of OB hospitalist services and comprehensive women's health solutions, today announced the appointment of Aaron Cho as Chief Financial Officer and Matt Jenkins as Chief Growth Officer. The appointments come as OBHG continues to experience growth driven by increasing demand from hospitals and healthcare systems seeking reliable, high-quality maternal care solutions that improve access, safety, and outcomes for women and families.

Aaron Cho, Chief Financial Officer at OBHG Matt Jenkins, OBHG Chief Growth Officer

OBHG has expanded its presence across 42 states, employing nearly 2,000 clinicians in support of more than 300 hospital partners. This growth reflects strong and sustained demand for OBHG's mission-driven model, which is designed to help hospitals stabilize maternal care services while expanding access to high-quality care.

As hospitals navigate persistent staffing challenges and operational pressures, OBHG's integrated clinical and operational model supports consistency of care and clinical excellence. In response to this sustained demand, the organization is investing in executive leadership to support disciplined, scalable growth aligned with its mission.

Aaron Cho is a seasoned finance and operations executive with deep experience supporting growth and value creation across private equity and venture-backed healthcare services organizations. He most recently served as Chief Financial Officer of Eyemart Express, where he helped lead a successful sale and post-transaction integration. At OBHG, Cho will lead financial strategy, capital planning, operational finance, and technology to support scalable, mission-driven growth.

Matt Jenkins brings more than 15 years of experience driving growth across healthcare services organizations. Most recently, he held senior development leadership roles at SCA Health, part of UnitedHealth Group's Optum division, where he led multi-market expansion efforts, worked closely with health systems and physician partners, and helped deploy significant capital to expand access to care. As Chief Growth Officer, Jenkins will lead OBHG's growth strategy, focusing on scaling its mission-driven model to meet rising hospital demand for maternal care solutions.

To ensure continuity and executional stability, outgoing Chief Financial Officer Kevin Krenzke and outgoing Chief Growth Officer Marc Kerlin, each of whom has been with OBHG for more than a decade, will continue to support the organization during the transition. Their long-standing commitment to OBHG's mission and their deep institutional knowledge will support a smooth handoff and sustained momentum across key initiatives.

"OBHG was founded to ensure hospitals and communities have access to high-quality maternal care, and that mission continues to guide our growth," said Lenny Castiglione, Chief Executive Officer of OBHG. "As demand for our offerings increases, it's critical that we scale in a way that preserves clinical excellence and long-term value. Aaron and Matt bring the leadership we need for this next chapter, and we are deeply grateful to Kevin and Marc for more than a decade of leadership that helped build the foundation we have today. Their steadfast support during this transition reflects both their commitment to OBHG and the strength of our leadership team."

With these leadership appointments, OBHG is well positioned to meet growing market demand while executing a disciplined strategy focused on scale, performance, and partnership in support of expanded access to high-quality maternal care.

About Ob Hospitalist Group

Ob Hospitalist Group (OBHG) is the nation's largest provider of customized women's health solutions, delivering expert obstetric care through its core OB hospitalist programs, Maternal Health Access Solutions (MHAS), and Obtelecare, its maternal-fetal medicine platform. OBHG partners with hospitals nationwide to improve maternal safety, reduce physician burnout, and expand or restore access to care, supported by nearly 2,000 clinicians collaborating closely with local OB/GYNs. OBHG is headquartered in Greenville, S.C. Visit www.OBHG.com and www.obtelecare.com.

Contact: Amy Bomar

Director of Marketing

800.967.2289

[email protected]

SOURCE Ob Hospitalist Group