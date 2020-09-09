Ob Hospitalist Group Selects eVisit Virtual Care Platform to Bring 24/7 On-Demand Care to Pregnant Women Nationwide

PHOENIX, Sept. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Ob Hospitalist Group (OBHG), Greenville, S.C., the nation's largest and only dedicated provider of customized OB-GYN hospitalist programs, has selected the eVisit® Virtual Care platform to expand its 24/7 emergent care model currently serving 175 partner hospitals with more than 1,000 employed clinicians across 33 states. Its new service, Ob TeleCare, (www.obtelecare.com), will provide pregnant and postpartum women with immediate access to experienced OB-GYN physicians who specialize in diagnosing and treating obstetric emergencies.

Ob TeleCare is expected to reduce wait times, alleviate anxiety and increase satisfaction for patients, and provide busy private-practice OB-GYNs with highly skilled support. OBHG plans to launch Ob TeleCare this month in its first market, Texas.

OBHG created the obstetric emergency department (OBED) model in 2006 to fill a gap in care for expectant mothers. Pregnant women who visited an emergency room were often not able to immediately see an OB-GYN. Instead they would be evaluated by a nurse, and a doctor would drive to the hospital if necessary. Crucial time could be lost, and outcomes could suffer.

Today that same gap in care exists when a pregnant or postpartum woman has an urgent medical concern at home. She calls an office line, waits for a call back, and typically must choose between waiting for the next available office visit or making a potentially unnecessary trip to the hospital.

The process can cause stress for both patients and physician practices.

"Ob TeleCare is a natural expansion of our model," says Dr. Mark Simon, chief medical officer for OBHG. "The eVisit Virtual Care platform provides us with a new avenue to improve safety and increase access for patients and families. It will allow OBHG to offer all pregnant and postpartum women the high-quality virtual care on demand they need while enhancing work/life balance for OB-GYNs."

"We are excited to partner with Ob Hospitalist Group in its vision, mission and OBED model to provide 24/7 OB healthcare, through its new Ob TeleCare offering, to elevate the standard of care for pregnant women across the nation," says Bret Larsen, co-founder and chief executive officer of eVisit. "Virtual care is an important game-changer for all healthcare organizations today—whether that's a hospital or health system, or a specialty provider practice like OBHG. As trusted partners with a common core value to innovate, we look forward to a long-standing relationship between our organizations going forward."

Click to Tweet! @eVisit Announces Ob Hospitalist Group Selects the eVisit Virtual Care Platform to Launch its New Ob TeleCare Offering for Pregnant and Postpartum Women. Learn More: https://blog.evisit.com/virtual-care-blog/evisit-enables-pioneering-move-in-obgyn-ob-telecare

About eVisit

eVisit simplifies healthcare delivery with its market-leading virtual care platform. With eVisit, healthcare organizations can deliver faster, more accessible virtual care using their own network of providers, regardless of specialty. eVisit works seamlessly across enterprise service lines and departments to improve outcomes, reduce costs, and boost revenue. Based in Mesa, Ariz., eVisit helps more than 100 healthcare organizations, including the largest systems in the U.S., innovate and succeed in today's changing healthcare market. For more information, visit evisit.com .

About Ob Hospitalist Group

Since 2006, Ob Hospitalist Group (OBHG) has led the nation in elevating the quality and safety of women's healthcare by delivering 24/7 real-time triage and hospital-based obstetric coverage to ensure consistent, timely care for patients, as well as collaborative, non-competitive support for local OB/GYN physicians.

As the original architect of the obstetric emergency department, OBHG ensures that every expectant or postpartum mother presenting to the hospital receives consistent and unconditional medical care by an experienced physician. OBHG leverages its national network of dedicated clinicians in partner hospitals across the United States to develop best practices in care which improve patient outcomes, reduce care variability and drive operational and financial efficiencies. OBHG is headquartered in Greenville, SC. To learn about the advantages of an OBHG program, visit www.OBHG.com or call 800.967.2289.

Media Contacts:

For eVisit:

Sawyer Lipari, Lambert PR, [email protected], 570.764.5072

For OBHG:

Erynne Jones, KP Public Affairs, [email protected], 909.240.8778

SOURCE eVisit

Related Links

http://www.evisit.com

