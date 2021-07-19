Obagi Announces Launch of Obagi Clinical® Line at Target.com

Born from medical expertise, Obagi Clinical leverages dermatologist-tested, technologically advanced formulas, including nature-identical ingredients, to address environmental and age-related skin concerns, and to create a more youthful, radiant complexion for all skin tones. The brand's goal is to offer professional skincare solutions to consumers outside of the doctors' offices. The formulas utilize powerful ingredients with proven performance including Vitamin C, Arbutin, Retinol, and Kinetin for effective results at home.

"Our mission at Obagi is to promote skin health and provide effective skincare solutions for every step of a consumer's skin care journey. When we launched the Obagi Clinical® line nearly 3 years ago, it was our first time selling directly outside of the physician's practice," said Jaime Castle, Obagi President. "Our goal was to bring the expertise we've developed over the last 30 years to consumers who aren't ready to visit a skin health professional."

Through this new relationship with Target, Obagi is extending their expertise to the mass retail market to reach not just those seeking professional intervention for their skin care concerns, but also those who seek improvement in the signs of skin aging and improvement in their overall skin health.

"As we grow the Obagi Clinical portfolio, we wanted to work with retail partners who shared our vision for creating the future of skin health and our values of diversity and inclusion. We are excited to launch Obagi Clinical with Target on Target.com, as we believe there is an opportunity to bring this solutions-based, science-backed skincare line to the consumers who expect more from their skincare," adds Castle. "The line is formulated with advanced ingredients to address age-related skin concerns. Most importantly, the line is designed for and tested on all skin types and tones, something we are looking forward to working with Target to become more of an industry standard rather than the exception."

Obagi Clinical can now be found in the 'Premium Skin Care' category on Target.com.

About Obagi Clinical

Obagi Clinical is a dermatologist-tested skin care line designed to prevent or delay the early signs of skin aging by addressing lines and wrinkles, texture and brightness in order maintain healthy, youthful looking skin. The Obagi Clinical line stems from Obagi Cosmeceutical's 30-year legacy in physician-dispensed skincare through its Obagi Medical® line. Obagi Clinical's science-based and results-driven skin care line is available on Obagi.com/Clinical, Amazon.com, Sephora.com, Lovelyskin.com, and now Target.com. For more information on Obagi Clinical, connect with the brand on Instagram , Facebook , and Twitter .

The Obagi Clinical product formulations and associated logos and trademarks are property of Obagi Cosmeceuticals LLC and/or its affiliates.

For more information, contact:

[email protected]

SOURCE Obagi Clinical