Obagi Announces the Launch of Obagi Clinical™ Line at Sephora

LONG BEACH, Calif., Dec. 26, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Obagi®, a long-time leader in professional, results-driven skin care, announces the launch of the Obagi Clinical™ product line on Sephora.com. Obagi Clinical leverages dermatologist-tested, technologically-advanced formulas, including nature-identical ingredients, to address environmental and age-related skin issues, and create a more youthful, radiant complexion.

"We are very excited to launch Obagi Clinical exclusively on Sephora.com. At Obagi, we want to reach and educate consumers across multiple stages of their skin health journey. Through our exciting new relationship with Sephora, we are extending our expertise to the retail market to reach not just those seeking professional intervention for their skin care concerns, but also those who seek improvement in the signs of skin aging and improvement in their overall skin health. With the launch of Obagi Clinical, we are helping to make lab-based, dermatologist-vetted skin care accessible to everyone across the country," said Jaime Castle, President of Obagi. "Now, we can deliver solutions to the Sephora customer that are designed for all skin types and tones, and even address some of the skin concerns of diverse ethnicities. Moreover, Obagi Clinical is backed by Obagi's 30-year legacy of scientifically-driven skin care innovations to provide solutions for all women who want results above all else, including those who are just starting on their solution-based skin care journey."

The new results-driven products in the new Obagi Clinical line are designed for a variety of skin concerns including uneven skin tone, dark spots, dark circles, and fine lines and wrinkles. The products are comprised of powerful ingredients with proven performance including, Vitamin C, Arbutin, Retinol, and Kinetin+ Complex for effective results at home.

Featured Ingredients:

Kinetin+ Complex – Kinetin is a nature-identical plant growth factor that mimics the building blocks in plant cells and helps combat signs of skin aging. In the lab, studies were conducted where plant leaves were immersed in a Kinetin solution in a petri dish. Scientists discovered that Kinetin prevented plant leaves from discoloration and degradation*. Kinetin is featured in the Kinetin+ Rejuvenating Serum which helps minimize the signs of skin aging and rejuvenate skin for a more radiant complexion.

Arbutin – Derived from the Bearberry plant, Arbutin helps fight appearance of skin aging, dark spots, and an uneven complexion while also acting as an antioxidant, defending the skin against the destructive effects of free radical damage. With regular use, Arbutin helps brighten and even skin tone for a more youthful, radiant and energized complexion. Arbutin can be found in the Obagi Clinical Vitamin C + Arbutin Brightening Serum, a potent serum that is paired with 10% L-ascorbic acid (Vitamin C) to help minimize the signs of skin aging and dark spots for a brighter complexion.

"Sephora is excited to announce the launch of Obagi Clinical, an exclusive, co-created line from Obagi Medical that has over 30 years of medical-backed skincare expertise," said Priya Venkatesh, Senior Vice President of Merchandising for Sephora. "With this partnership, Sephora aims to provide clients with innovative formulas made of powerful actives and technologies to tackle skincare concerns."

Obagi Clinical is available starting December 26, 2018, only on Sephora.com. Products range in price from $55 - $95. To learn more, please visit https://www.sephora.com/brand/obagi-clinical/all.

About Obagi Clinical

Obagi Clinical is a dermatologist-tested, technologically-advanced skin care line that is owned by Obagi, which also offers physician-dispensed skincare through its Obagi Medical line. The Obagi Clinical line stems from Obagi's 30-year legacy of clinically proven solutions, and is designed to provide anti-aging defenses, as well as brighten and improve skin's healthy look. Obagi Clinical's science-based and results-driven skin care line is available exclusively on Sephora.com. For more information on Obagi Clinical, connect with the brand on Facebook, Twitter, Snapchat, and Instagram.

The Obagi Clinical product formulations and associated logos and trademarks are property of Obagi Cosmeceuticals LLC and/or its affiliates.

*Clinical significance has not been established.

