Obagi Introduces ELASTIderm Facial Serum®, Clinically Proven to Deliver Firmer-Looking Skin

Consumers are increasingly seeking topical treatments to tighten skin and address fine lines and wrinkles that occur as a result of aging, lifestyle and exposure to the sun. While devices and procedures to tighten sagging skin remain popular, there are few topical skin care products outside of retinols that are effective at firming skin and are backed by science.

"Following years of research and testing, we're pleased to bring a topical skin care solution to market that solves a need in the industry," said Jaime Castle, President of Obagi. "We're also proud of the fact that, like all Obagi products, ELASTIderm Facial Serum is tested on all skin tones and types and is safe for consumers of all ages seeking firmer-looking skin."

Elastin is a protein in the skin and a component of the dermis that is critical for healthy, youthful-looking skin. Skin elasticity is improved by developing elastin in stages, and not by simply adding topical elastin to the skin. ELASTIderm Facial Serum is the only product on the market with patented Bi-Mineral Contour Complex, specifically designed to promote the three necessary stages of developing healthy, functional elastin.

"We know elastin, alongside collagen and glycosaminoglycans, is critical to maintaining youthful-looking skin; However, in order to be functional, elastin must undergo a specific process of transformation." said Dr. Laurence Dryer, Vice-President of Research and Development at Obagi. "We studied elastic fiber quality and orientation to understand what it takes to impact skin resiliency, and then designed an advanced technology that addresses all three stages of elastin development and assembly to produce real results in the skin."

Testing showed ELASTIderm Facial Serum formula is clinically proven to improve the signs of skin firmness, bounce back and crepiness in as little as two weeks with increased improvement after eight weeks and 12 weeks, with continued use. Following eight weeks of use, 100% of users reported their face looked firmer; 97% noticed their skin felt more elastic and resilient; 97% of participants saw a diminished appearance of crepey facial skin; and 97% of participants reported, "my skin has bounce back."

"As a dermatologist, I value Obagi's thorough clinical testing and proven ingredient technology. There is no doubt that my patients, most of whom desire firm skin, will be thrilled by seeing results in as little as 24 hours," said Dr. Jeanine Downie, world-renowned dermatologist of Image Dermatology. "Skin ages daily and is constantly exposed to the sun, which we know further depletes elastin. ELASTIderm Facial Serum deserves a spot among your arsenal of products, including retinols and sunscreen, that rejuvenate skin and guard it from aging too quickly."

ELASTIderm Facial Serum is now available through authorized Obagi partners including physicians, Dermstore.com and Lovelyskin.com. It will be available on Amazon and through Massage Envy and other partners this Spring and Summer. To find a provider near you and to book an appointment for a skin care consultation with a skin care professional, visit www.elastiderm.com. Consumers can receive a free deluxe sample of ELASTIderm Facial Serum by booking an appointment with a listed provider, while supplies last.

About Obagi

Obagi is an advanced global skin care company dedicated to providing advanced, clinically proven skin care treatments for all skin types. With a 30-year legacy and commitment to diversity and inclusion in all aspects of its business – from its corporate culture to product development – Obagi has pioneered a number of skin care advances, including being the first skin care brand to design its clinical research covering all six skin types across the Fitzpatrick skin spectrum. Through an extensive network of distributors, partners and physician offices around the world, the company provides more than 100 Obagi products to brighten, nourish, protect and enhance skin tone and texture. Obagi also offers dermatologist-tested, technologically advanced formulas through its Obagi Clinical™ line, which is accessible to consumers exclusively through Sephora.

Learn more about Obagi and find a provider near you by visiting www.obagi.com, and connect with Obagi and Obagi Clinical on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

For more information, please contact:

Laura Morgan, VegaRun

obagi@vegarun.com

347.342.8496

Brittany Rayburn, VegaRun

obagi@vegarun.com

617.692.0520

SOURCE Obagi