Obagi President Jaime Castle Recognized for Excellence in Leading Diversity and Inclusion by International Cultural Diversity Organization (ICDO); Named for Leadership by PM360's Imagination Award

Additionally, Ms. Castle received the Imagination Award as part of PM360's 11 th annual Trailblazer Awards, which took place on September 19 in New York City. The Imagination Award represents an industry leader who has demonstrated the courage to stand apart from the conventional industry norms; imagined and then manifested a radical idea requiring others in the industry to evolve or be left behind; and set a new standard for the use of strategy, creativity, or technology within healthcare.

Since taking the helm at Obagi two years ago, Ms. Castle has not only delivered double-digit revenue growth, she also has established diversity and inclusion as the foundation of a "future fearless" workplace culture. As part of this personal mission, Ms. Castle has increased female leadership at the organization, championed developing educational materials for the hearing and sight-impaired, and embedded inclusivity as a corporate value within the culture of Obagi.

Most recently in May, under Ms. Castle's leadership, Obagi launched its SKINCLUSION initiative, partnering with ICDO and Obagi global ambassador Priyanka Chopra Jonas. SKINCLUSION was developed to elevate the global dialogue about diversity and how to make conscious choices to see the beauty in all our differences.

"I am honored and humbled to accept this prestigious award from ICDO, an organization that has made a significant impact around the world providing communities with the tools they need to address diversity and inclusion," she said. "Their leadership has been remarkable and Obagi is proud to be supporting them and working with their excellent team."

"As a mother of three children, I believe it is important to lead by example," Ms. Castle said. "That is why it's necessary for companies to recognize their part and act accordingly. At Obagi, we are not afraid to break molds and challenge the status quo. Obagi began 30 years ago as the only skincare company that included all skin tones in our clinical trials and I am very proud to be continuing this legacy of inclusion throughout all aspects of our business."

"The ICDO is delighted to present the Excellence Award to Jaime Castle for her work to promote diversity," said ICDO President and Chief Executive Officer Josipa Palac. "As one of the few female leaders in the medical aesthetic industry, Ms. Castle has set an example that we hope others will follow since there is no doubt that society as a whole benefits greatly when diversity and inclusion are celebrated."

ABOUT OBAGI'S CLINICAL RESEARCH PROTOCOLS

Obagi has been a long-time champion of diversity and is the first medical skincare brand to design its clinical research protocols to cover all six skin types across the Fitzpatrick skin spectrum – a scientific classification that identifies six different skin types according to the amount of pigment in the skin and the skin's reaction to sun or ultraviolet light exposure. Ms. Castle has had a significant impact on the skincare industry by her commitment to developing products that serve women of every ethnicity and skin type.

ABOUT THE INTERNATIONAL CULTURAL DIVERSITY ORGANIZATION (ICDO)

ICDO is a Vienna-based global nonprofit dedicated to promoting and safeguarding diversity, peace, humanity and interculturality. Its mission is to raise awareness of contemporary societal issues and of the positive influence of cultural diversity. ICDO challenges cultural misperceptions to ensure equal participation of every individual or group within society. By bringing attention to different cultural expressions and their values, ICDO encourages cultural interaction and connects people by closing cultural gaps.

To fulfill its mission, ICDO organizes international events, workshops, research, and social, cultural and development projects. It gathers academic, professional, local and international voices in a mutual dialogue to safeguard diversity and to enhance society through action.

ABOUT PM360

PM360 is the premier, must-read magazine for marketing decision makers in the pharmaceutical, biotech, diagnostics, and medical device industries. Published monthly, PM360 is the only journal that focuses on delivering the full spectrum of practical information necessary for product managers and pharmaceutical marketing professionals to succeed in the complex and highly regulated healthcare environment.

The journal's targeted and insightful editorial focuses on issues that directly impact critical decision making, including: Planning and implementation of cutting-edge strategies, trends, the latest technological advances, branding/marketing, advertising/promotion, patient/professional education, sales, market research, PR, and leadership. Additionally, the "360" in the title signifies the span of this critical, how-to info with personal and career insights for an enjoyable and thought-provoking read.

By providing the full circle of enriching content, PM360 is truly an indispensable tool for busy and productive marketing professionals to stay at the top of their game.

ABOUT OBAGI

Obagi is a female-led independent global skincare company dedicated to providing advanced, clinically proven skincare treatments for all skin types. With a 30-year legacy and commitment to diversity and inclusion in all aspects of its business – from its corporate culture to product development – Obagi has pioneered a number of skincare advances, including being the first skincare brand to design its clinical research covering all six skin types across the Fitzpatrick skin spectrum. Through an extensive network of distributors, partners and physician offices around the world, the company provides more than 100 Obagi Medical™ products to brighten, nourish, protect and enhance skin tone and texture. Obagi also offers dermatologist-tested, technologically advanced formulas through its Obagi Clinical™ line, which is accessible to consumers exclusively through Sephora.

Learn more about Obagi and find a provider near you by visiting www.obagi.com and connect with Obagi Medical and Obagi Clinical on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

SKINCLUSION and all other®/TMs or are trademarks of Obagi Cosmeceuticals LLC and/or its affiliates. All other company names and logos are trademarks of their respective organizations. © Obagi Cosmeceuticals LLC. All rights reserved.

