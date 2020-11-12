Obama-Biden Vet, Robert Diamond, Merges with Capitol Counsel

WASHINGTON, Nov. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- A veteran Democratic strategist and former Obama-Biden administration senior aide, Robert Diamond, will merge his firm, Stratagem Public Affairs, with Capitol Counsel, joining as a partner and lead of its executive branch practice.

Diamond brings a unique mix of two decades of private sector, government and political experience to Capitol Counsel. He has served at the highest levels of government—as a senior aide to both President Barack Obama and Governor Andrew Cuomo; he has advised on campaigns for the City Council to the White House; and has been a senior executive at leading private sector companies.

Diamond, fresh off the campaign trail in 2020 having directed the winning Biden-Harris campaign in New York state, is founder and CEO of Stratagem Public Affairs, a full-spectrum lobbying and public affairs firm headquartered in New York City.

Diamond brings a deep understanding of the current climate in Washington, having served as Special Assistant to the President of the United States and Director of Private Sector Engagement in the Obama-Biden White House. In this role, he was responsible for the strategic management of the Obama-Biden administration's interaction with the private sector across all policy areas. Diamond advised the president and other senior White House officials on their day-to-day interaction with members of the business community, from Fortune 500 CEOs to local Chambers of Commerce and small business owners.

"I am excited to join the Capitol Counsel team and lead its executive branch practice at this important moment of transition for our country. Having served as a senior staff member in both the Obama-Biden White House and to Governor Andrew Cuomo, I know firsthand the need for rigorous, expert public policy and advocacy," Diamond said.

"We are thrilled to have Robert join the team. His experience in business, government and politics adds the kind of policy and political expertise our clients will need to navigate this transition, in the next administration, and beyond," said Capitol Counsel partner, Shannon Finley.

Diamond's private sector experience includes serving as Managing Director, Public Affairs, at Tishman Speyer, a leading global real estate investment management firm; as a Senior Vice President at Realty Capital International LLC—a global real estate investment banking and advisory firm; and as a Vice President at Bear Stearns & Co. in their structured equity products/equity finance group.

Diamond served for seven years as an officer in the United States Navy. A surface warfare officer by training, he was stationed onboard the guided missile destroyer USS BULKELEY (DDG-84) and completed deployments in support of Operation Iraqi Freedom and Operation Enduring Freedom. He served as the aide to the Navy's Chief of Legislative Affairs in the Pentagon, and as a naval liaison officer to the U.S. House of Representatives.

Diamond is a Security Fellow with the Truman National Security Project, the progressive national security leadership institute. He served as the regional director of the Truman Project's New York city chapter from 2007 to 2012. A native of New York City, he holds a B.S. from the United States Naval Academy. He is married to Tory Diamond and is the proud dad of two young daughters, Charlotte and Ellie.

About Capitol Counsel

Capitol Counsel is a full-service, bipartisan and bicameral advocacy firm recognized for its expertise in tax, health care, financial services, energy, commerce and trade. For more information on Capitol Counsel, please visit our website at www.capitolcounsel.com or contact John D. Raffaelli at (202) 861-3200.

