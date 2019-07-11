Obama Foundation’s Valerie Jarrett to give keynote on finding her voice at NEW Executive Forum

This year's theme – Reframe: Our power. On purpose. For progress. – will inspire leaders to harness their personal power, reaffirm the importance of collective accountability and work on continued progress over perfection. Forum attendees will gather at the Omni Amelia Island Resort in Florida July 30-August 1, 2019.

"My predecessors who helped found NEW and its mission left big shoes to fill; the organization I now lead has more than 13,000 members, 22 regions, 925 companies – and is still growing in its ability to transform the careers of our partners," said Sarah Alter, CEO at NEW.

"In the past two years as CEO, I have reframed aspects of NEW to expand how we advance all women. My aim for this year's Forum is to encourage guests to consider how reframing their lives, careers and their business leadership values can make an impact on gender equality, diversity and inclusion within their companies," said Alter.

Called "the ultimate Obama insider" by the New York Times, Jarrett will discuss her journey as a daughter, mother, lawyer, businessperson, public servant and leader in government at a historic moment in American history. Other highly anticipated keynotes include Reshma Saujani, founder of Girls Who Code and author of Brave, Not Perfect; Maggie Timoney, CEO at Heineken USA; and Suzy Whaley, president at PGA of America.

ABOUT NEW

Founded in 2001, the Network of Executive Women represents more than 13,000 members, 925 companies, 120 corporate partners and 22 regions in the U.S. and Canada advancing all women and building business. For more information about NEW and its learning programs, events, content and insights, visit newonline.org. Connect with us on social media @newnational.

