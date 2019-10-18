Obama White House Alum and Leading Republican Campaign Strategist Launch FORA Partners

WASHINGTON, Oct. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Obama White House alum Campbell Spencer and Republican campaign strategist and corporate consultant Max Hamel today announced the launch of a new public affairs agency, FORA Partners ("FORA"). FORA combines actionable public opinion measurement, field-driven public affairs, and narrative and visual creative services to help clients navigate the dynamic intersection of reputation, Washington, and Wall Street.

"The political conversation around issues shapes the way audiences think and feel about industries, brands, and organizations more than ever before. Reputation, shaped by the permanent political cycle, increasingly translates to real policy outcomes. This evolving intersection of reputation, Washington, and Wall Street demands specialized capabilities that position clients to reduce risk and preserve value in a rapidly changing environment," said FORA Founding Partner Campbell Spencer.

"FORA is the outgrowth of our nearly 20 years in politics and corporate consulting. We've built a firm with the constituent-driven capabilities to address our client's most consequential challenges. Rigorous public opinion measurement, field-driven public affairs campaigns, and bold creative combine to help clients break through, tell their story, protect their brand and move policy," said FORA founding partner Max Hamel.

Spencer and Hamel will co-head the Washington, DC office. Leading brand strategist Anders Christiansen, Founder of the design and branding agency, Black, will provide creative and art direction for the firm's clients.

About FORA Partners

FORA is a public affairs agency operating at the intersection of reputation, Washington, and Wall Street. The political conversation around issues shapes the way we think and feel about industries, brands, and organizations more than ever before. Reputation, shaped by the permanent political cycle, increasingly translates to real policy outcomes. FORA offers integrated constituent-driven strategies to address consequential challenges. Rigorous public opinion measurement, in-cycle issue campaigns, multi-state public affairs, and bold creative help our purpose-driven clients break through, shape the conversation, protect their brand and move policy. FORA is based in Washington, DC with local operatives in all 50 states, and experience around the globe.

