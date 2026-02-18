OBAP's Response to Secretary Duffy on Aviation Hiring Standards

A message from OBAP Board Chair Tennesse Garvey

OLIVE BRANCH, Miss., Feb. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- In response to the recently announced merit-based pilot hiring directive, I'd like to reiterate that the Organization of Black Aerospace Professionals (OBAP) champions the highest standards of professionalism and safety in aviation. Our mission is rooted in inspiring, mentoring, and developing aerospace professionals who meet and exceed the rigorous benchmarks established by the FAA and industry. Our ethos, OBAP Excellence, reflects a belief that safety and excellence are inseparable.

As stewards of aviation workforce development and advocates for inclusive access to opportunity, there are misinterpretations of the role of diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) within the aviation industry. DEI efforts are not about lowering standards; they are about eliminating barriers so that all qualified candidates have the opportunity to compete, qualify, and serve under the exact same standards that define our industry. The rigorous evaluations, certifications, and recurrent proficiency checks remain unchanged and are non-negotiable.

As we mark Black History Month, we also honor those whose excellence has advanced aviation while opening doors for future generations. We honor pioneers such as the Tuskegee Airmen, whose courage and performance under the most demanding conditions elevated the standard of excellence in military aviation. We also honor every past and present Black trailblazer in aviation who met each test and every challenge without concession, exemplifying that diversity reinforces, not detracts from safety and professionalism.

OBAP's 50-year legacy, and our commitment going forward, is to ensure that all individuals who aspire to pursue aviation careers can qualify on merit, meet every requirement, and uphold the values of safety that define this industry.

We look forward to constructive engagement on policies and initiatives that continue to strengthen the U.S. aviation workforce, uphold the highest safety standards, and respect the dignity and potential of all who choose to serve this noble profession.

Founded in 1976, the Organization of Black Aerospace Professionals is a nonprofit organization dedicated to inspiring excellence and providing opportunities in aerospace through exposure, education, and mentorship. OBAP reaches more than 20,000 students annually through its youth programs and provides career development, training, and advocacy for aerospace professionals worldwide.

