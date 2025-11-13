Obello Closes $9.5M to Transform How Brands Like eBay and Ritual Scale Creative in the Age of AI

Founded by design leaders behind Apple, DoorDash, Nike, Netflix, and Instagram, Obello empowers teams to produce always-on-brand creative at speed and scale.

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Obello , the AI graphic design platform that enables teams to cost-effectively create always-on-brand content at speed and scale, today announced $8.5 million in seed funding led by Obvious Ventures, with continued participation from early backer Baukunst, alongside AVV and Preview Ventures. This brings the company's total funding to $9.5 million to date.

Founded by Ben Pham and Ollie Ralph, the creative duo who built and sold the acclaimed brand and design agency Character to Dentsu. Obello was born out of decades spent shaping some of the world's most recognizable brands, including Apple, DoorDash, Nike, Netflix, and Instagram. Working closely with visionary founders and operators, Ben and Ollie saw firsthand the growing challenge brands face in today's fast-paced, digital-first world. Companies need to create on-brand content and experiences across a dizzying number of channels and platforms, faster than ever. That demand creates an immense operational burden for design and marketing teams, often leading to off-brand, low-quality content and creativity stifled by endless production tasks.

"Brands today are expected to show up everywhere, all the time, across countless channels while staying true to strict brand guidelines," said Ben Pham, co-founder and CEO of Obello. "This funding enables us to scale our platform so design and marketing teams can create and manage on-brand content at speed and scale, without sacrificing quality or creativity, ultimately helping brands grow faster and connect more meaningfully with their audiences."

Obello gives creative and marketing teams the tools to scale content creation without sacrificing brand integrity. At the heart of the platform is its Generative Layout Assistant Model (GLAM), the first and only AI engine capable of intelligent, one-click resizing and adaptive design. While others like Canva and Adobe have attempted similar features, Obello's GLAM actually delivers, dynamically adjusting layouts, maintaining design hierarchy, and ensuring brand consistency across every format.

Teams upload their brand assets, set design rules, and let Obello's AI-driven engine handle the heavy production lift. Combining generative AI for text and image, motion design, and workflow automation, Obello delivers ready-to-approve creative at scale, freeing design and marketing teams to focus on high-value creative work.

Obello is also tackling one of the most outdated parts of marketing: the HTML email builder. Instead of the rigid, template-bound editors in legacy tools like Mailchimp, HubSpot, and Klaviyo, Obello's AI-driven system creates fully on-brand, responsive emails that adapt intelligently across devices and campaigns.

Early adopters include mid-sized enterprise brands like eBay , REI , ZenBusiness , OSEA , Ritual , Whisker , Fetch , Stasher , Thistle , Output , and Qonta . Obello plans to expand into creative agencies next.

"AI isn't here to replace creative teams, it's here to amplify their impact," said Ollie Ralph, co-founder of Obello. "With Obello, designers and marketers can spend less time on repetitive production tasks and more time on the strategic, high-value work that moves brands forward."

"Obello is tackling one of the biggest challenges brands face today, scaling across a fragmented marketing landscape without losing their identity," said James Joaquin, Co-Founder of Obvious Ventures. "Ben and Ollie bring a rare mix of creative expertise and operational insight, and we believe their vision positions Obello to become the defining AI platform to deliver generative design for high-growth companies."

The new funding will be used to expand Obello's product development and go-to-market efforts, including the rollout of its enhanced AI image and video generation features, which enable brands to instantly render on-brand creative with a single prompt. The company also plans to deepen integrations with leading design and marketing tools and grow its customer base across mid-market and enterprise brands.

Obello is an AI-powered design platform built to help brands create, manage, and scale on-brand content with speed and precision. Obello empowers design and marketing teams to keep up with the demands of a digital-first world by streamlining every step of the creative process, ensuring brand consistency without sacrificing quality or creativity. To learn more, visit www.obello.com.

