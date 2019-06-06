OBERD Achieves HITRUST CSF® Certification and HITRUST Certification of the NIST Cybersecurity Framework to Manage Risk, Improve Security Posture and Meet Compliance Requirements

COLUMBIA, Mo., June 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- OBERD, a leading provider of patient-reported outcomes data collection, data storage and benchmarking, today announced the OBERD software platform1 has earned Certified status for information security by HITRUST.

HITRUST CSF Certified status demonstrates that the organization's OBERD software platform2 has met key regulatory requirements and industry-defined requirements and is appropriately managing risk. This achievement places OBERD in an elite group of organizations worldwide that have earned this certification. By including federal and state regulations, standards and frameworks, and incorporating a risk-based approach, the HITRUST CSF helps organizations address these challenges through a comprehensive and flexible framework of prescriptive and scalable security controls.

Andrea Wood, OBERD's Chief Administrative Officer, championed the HITRUST CSF certification effort in large part to enhance OBERD clients' confidence in the way their patient data is collected and stored. Andrea commented that, "For all the right reasons, we have seen the swift adoption of HITRUST, and through hospitals and payers requiring certification it is gaining ground as an expectation for service providers and vendors. We wanted to assure our clients that data security is an imperative at OBERD by achieving this third-party validation of our processes."

"HITRUST has been working with the industry to ensure the appropriate information protection requirements are met when sensitive information is accessed or stored in a cloud environment. By taking the steps necessary to obtain HITRUST CSF Certified status, OBERD is distinguished as an organization that people can count on to keep their information safe," said Ken Vander Wal, Chief Compliance Officer, HITRUST.

About OBERD (Universal Research Solutions, LLC)

OBERD (a.k.a. Universal Research Solutions, LLC) owns, develops, implements and supports outcomes and clinical data collection software systems. OBERD optimizes the data collection necessary to empower evidence-based medical practice, improve the quality and efficacy of care and advance clinical decision-making and patient understanding. OBERD has been collecting patient outcomes data in orthopaedics for over 7 years, with over 10 million scored forms from over 4 million patients in its database. It includes a QCDR, with CMS-approved measures specific to orthopaedics. For more information, visit www.oberd.com, email info@oberd.com or follow the company on Twitter @oberdnews.

1 & 2 Systems certified: Universal Research Solutions, LLC – Oberd - Oberd.com client portal, Kanbanize, and JitBit

