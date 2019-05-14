OBERD Announces new Quality Score Cards to help physicians market their practices

COLUMBIA, Mo., May 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- In its ongoing quest to help orthopedists be more successful, OBERD has created visually appealing templates for practices to display their quality performance in an easily understood way by each of their customer audiences. The score cards provide pre- and post-treatment outcomes data completed by patients on validated survey instruments approved by the American Academy of Orthopedic Surgeons. These new, data-driven "brochures" (See Example) enable practices to present their quality performance in comparison to other practices in their region and OBERD's global database of quality metrics, which is the largest of its kind in the world. Practices can choose which metrics to display to share performance on the outcome elements of greatest interest to each customer audience.

Travis Behm, Clinical Research Coordinator with Syracuse Orthopedic Specialists said, "We intend to share the information with our referring physicians with the hopes that they send us more patients. We're also planning on sharing it with potential surgical candidates while they are here for follow-up appointments."

Ali Hussam, Founder and CEO of OBERD, commented that, "Outcomes data, and greater transparency thereof, are imperative for practices to be able to succeed in the increasingly value-based provider world. The ability to easily and clearly articulate quality performance to each of the practice's customer segments will help attract new patients and should produce higher quality outcomes."

About OBERD (Universal Research Solutions, LLC)

OBERD (a.k.a. Universal Research Solutions, LLC) owns, develops, implements and supports outcomes and clinical data collection software systems. OBERD optimizes the data collection necessary to empower evidence-based medical practice, improve the quality and efficacy of care and advance clinical decision-making and patient understanding. OBERD has been collecting patient outcomes data in orthopaedics for over 7 years, with over 10 million scored forms from over 4 million patients in its database. It includes a QCDR, with CMS-approved measures specific to orthopaedics. For more information, visit www.oberd.com, email info@oberd.com or follow the company on Twitter @oberdnews.

