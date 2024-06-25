OBERD NAMED 2024 TECHNOLOGY VENDOR BY AAOS

COLUMBIA, Mo., June 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- OBERD, the industry-leading patient-reported outcomes (PRO) vendor, has been designated as a featured participant in the American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons' (AAOS) PROMs Vendor Program1.

According to AAOS PROMs workgroup chair Kurt P. Spindler, MD, FAAOS, "Finding the right technology vendor who can help ease the burden of collecting patient-reported outcome data is vital, but often complicated. We are pleased to welcome OBERD into AAOS' circle of featured PROMs vendors and look forward to further assisting and educating AAOS members with the PROMs implementation process."

Only technology vendors that meet specific outlined criteria for the AAOS PROMs Vendor Program are considered for inclusion. AAOS PROMs Vendor Program participants are selected based on a series of criteria assessing their ability to collect and submit patient-reported outcomes data, as well as their track record of submitting data to the AAOS Registries, among other information. This distinction further underscores AAOS'—and OBERD's—commitment to facilitate clinicians' ability to implement and utilize PROMs at the point of care.

For further information, contact Bryan Walther, Director of Business Development at [email protected].

About OBERD (Universal Research Solutions, LLC)

OBERD (a.k.a. Universal Research Solutions, LLC) owns, develops, implements, and supports outcomes and clinical data collection software systems. OBERD optimizes the data collection necessary to empower evidence-based medical practice, improve the quality and efficacy of care, and advance clinical decision-making and patient understanding. OBERD has been collecting patient outcomes data in orthopedics for over 13 years, with over five million active patients and one billion+ data points. As a QCDR, OBERD also includes CMS-approved measures specific to orthopaedics. Visit www.oberd.com or follow the company on LinkedIn.

About the AAOS

With more than 39,000 members, AAOS is the world's largest medical association of musculoskeletal specialists. The AAOS is the trusted leader in advancing musculoskeletal health. It provides the highest quality, most comprehensive education to help orthopaedic surgeons and allied health professionals at every career level best treat patients in their daily practices. The AAOS is the source for information on bone and joint conditions, treatments, and related musculoskeletal health care issues; and it leads the health care discussion on advancing quality. Follow the AAOS on Facebook , X , LinkedIn and Instagram.

1 AAOS does not, directly or indirectly, endorse PROMs Vendor Program companies or any products or services offered by PROMs Vendor Program featured companies.

SOURCE OBERD