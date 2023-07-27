OBERD, The Industry-Leading Orthopedic Data Collection Platform, Expands into New Specialties

News provided by

OBERD

27 Jul, 2023, 16:26 ET

COLUMBIA, Mo., July 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- OBERD is thrilled to announce its expansion into multiple specialties, solidifying its position as a leader and innovator in the healthcare industry. The company's efforts have paved the way for advancements in patient experience, outcomes, and clinical operations in orthopedics and now OBERD is bringing their expertise and commitment to improving patient care and outcomes across the healthcare industry.

Continue Reading

The first set of new specialties that will be supported includes cardiology, colorectal, ear, nose and throat (ENT), mental health, neurology, pain management, pediatrics, regenerative medicine, and women's health.

A Focus on ROI

Along with this expansion, OBERD is introducing a new initiative designed to revolutionize patient care and enhance provider efficiency through AREA.

AREA - Attract, Retain, Engage, Amplify

Attract patients with 'Assess Yourself', OBERD's new outpatient triage tool designed to save both patients and providers time and money by rooming the patient with the correct provider.

Retain patients by focusing on wellness, not illness, through dynamic digital patient-physician communication.

Engage patients with multi-modality reminders and forms, meeting patients where they're at to increase compliance and satisfaction.

Amplify the data collected with AI Comment Analysis and reporting to quantify ROI, meet the demand of CMS and private payers and prove your quality.

"We're thrilled to embark on this journey of expansion into new specialties and put an emphasis on tangible ROI," says Ali Hussam, PhD, CEO and Co-Founder of OBERD. "At OBERD, we believe in the spirit of innovation and seek to push the boundaries of what is possible with healthcare data."

For further information, please contact Sanja Kalender, Marketing Communications Manager, OBERD at [email protected] and visit www.oberd.com/multi-network.

ABOUT OBERD

OBERD (a.k.a. Universal Research Solutions, LLC) owns, develops, implements and supports outcomes and clinical data collection software systems. OBERD optimizes the data collection necessary to empower evidence-based medical practice, improve the quality and efficacy of care, and advance clinical decision-making and patient understanding. OBERD has been collecting patient outcomes data in orthopedics for over 13 years, with five million+ active patients and one billion+ data points. As a QCDR, OBERD also includes CMS-approved measures specific to orthopedics. For more information, visit www.oberd.com or follow the company on LinkedIn and Twitter @oberdnews.

SOURCE OBERD

Also from this source

OBERD Unveils "Assess Yourself"; A Pre-Appointment Patient Triage Tool

OBERD Achieves HITRUST Risk-based, 2-year Certification to Further Mitigate Risk in Third-Party Privacy, Security, and Compliance

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.