OBERD Unveils "Assess Yourself"; A Pre-Appointment Patient Triage Tool

13 Jul, 2023, 12:00 ET

COLUMBIA, Mo., July 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- OBERD, a leading innovator in healthcare technology, is proud to announce the release of its new outpatient self-triage tool; Assess Yourself.

Completed before scheduling an appointment, this tool combines Patient Reported Outcome Measures (PROMs) with OBERD's body-marker pain-scale. Utilizing a database of over 2.6 million validated and distributed orthopedic forms (200,000 hip, 500,000 spine, 550,000 knee and 1.4 million additional), this tool accurately assesses patient conditions to schedule them with the appropriate provider.

The initial release of Assess Yourself will be orthopedic only and includes three separate offerings:

Public Marketing

Using a public website, new patients provide condition and contact information directly to our system. This data is quickly transmitted to the clinic's call center, allowing for prompt follow-up with the patient. The patient is then scheduled with an appropriate provider based on their condition, allowing for efficient patient communication and scheduling.

Integrated Site

When a patient calls, their information is entered into the clinic's system and seamlessly passed to OBERD. The patient will receive an automated email with the assessment, allowing them to conveniently provide details on their condition. We then generate personalized recommendations for the clinic, who finalizes scheduling the appointment. This streamlined option inputs patient information directly into the clinic's system, reducing scheduling burden.

Campaign

With this option, OBERD distributes an automated email to existing patients inviting them to utilize Assess Yourself. Once the patient completes the assessment, we analyze and send the results to the clinic. With this information, the call center can schedule any necessary appointments, allowing for targeted interventions, increased patient engagement and better health outcomes.

For further information, please contact Sanja Kalender, Marketing Communications Manager, OBERD at [email protected].

ABOUT OBERD

OBERD (a.k.a. Universal Research Solutions, LLC) owns, develops, implements and supports outcomes and clinical data collection software systems. OBERD optimizes the data collection necessary to empower evidence-based medical practice, improve the quality and efficacy of care, and advance clinical decision-making and patient understanding. OBERD has been collecting patient outcomes data in orthopedics for over 13 years, with five million+ active patients and one billion+ data points. As a QCDR, OBERD also includes CMS-approved measures specific to orthopedics. For more information, visit www.oberd.com or follow the company on LinkedIn and Twitter @oberdnews.

