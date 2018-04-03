Oberg Medical Expands Manufacturing Capabilities With X-L Acquisition

Originally incorporated in 1943 as a grinding services company, X-L Engineering now has over ninety skilled machinists primarily focused on the medical device and aerospace markets. The organization will become an extension of Oberg Medical as its XL Division and will be re-branded externally as "Oberg Medical – XL Division."

X-L's strengths in thin-walled turning, Swiss machining and, in particular, gun drilling will provide new and expanded capabilities for Oberg to offer to its customer base as well as additional resources in engineering, new product development and prototyping.

David Bonvenuto, Oberg's CEO, commented, "The culture and passion that X-L's management and employees embrace for precision and advanced manufacturing is a perfect fit for Oberg Industries. We believe both Oberg's and X-L's customer partners will benefit from our consolidated ability to provide enhanced manufacturing capacity in core areas of our business while now having new manufacturing capabilities in house that were previously limited in capacity or outsourced."

The addition of the XL Division will expand Oberg's headcount to more than 900 skilled employees worldwide with combined sales expected to exceed $150 million by the end of 2018. With production facilities in Pennsylvania, Illinois and Costa Rica, Oberg is a strategic contract manufacturing partner for companies in the Aerospace, Automotive, Consumer/Industrial Products, Defense, Energy, Construction and Housing, Medical Device, Metal Packaging and Munitions markets.

