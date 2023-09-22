Oberheiden P.C. Announces Former U.S. Attorney Brian J. Kuester to Join Its Federal Litigation Team

News provided by

Oberheiden P.C.

22 Sep, 2023, 07:00 ET

Summary: Oberheiden P.C., a law firm with a nationwide network of senior-level attorneys, announces the addition of former U.S. Attorney Brian J. Kuester.

DALLAS, Sept. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Oberheiden P.C., a federal compliance and defense firm headquartered in Dallas, Texas, has announced the addition of Brian J. Kuester to its nationwide network of senior-level attorneys. Licensed to practice in Oklahoma and in multiple federal jurisdictions, Mr. Kuester brings a wealth of legal knowledge and insights to the firm's federal litigation team.

Before joining Oberheiden P.C., Mr. Kuester served as a District Attorney for the State of Oklahoma and as a presidentially nominated and Senate-confirmed U.S. Attorney for the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ). During his tenure as a U.S. Attorney, Mr. Kuester led the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Eastern District of Oklahoma, overseeing all federal civil, criminal, and appellate proceedings along with all federal investigations conducted by the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) and other federal agencies.

Because of his experience at the U.S. Attorney's Office in Oklahoma, Mr. Kuester is familiar with the federal government's investigative and prosecutorial tactics, and he leverages his understanding of the government's approach to law enforcement when representing his clients. According to Nick Oberheiden, Founding Attorney of Oberheiden P.C., "As a former U.S. Attorney, Mr. Kuester has the level of experience our clients need when facing high-stakes federal investigations and litigation."

"Mr. Kuester joins our growing list of former U.S. Attorneys, Assistant U.S. Attorneys, and federal prosecutors," Oberheiden continues. "I am pleased to have Mr. Kuester join our firm, and he has already proven to be a valuable asset to our clients." Mr. Kuester represents individual and corporate clients facing audits, investigations, CIDs, grand jury subpoenas, and allegations of federal law violations—from government program fraud and financial fraud to conspiracy, money laundering, and other white-collar crimes.

Mr. Kuester is a graduate of Central Missouri State University and the University of Tulsa Law School. He has been practicing law for more than 20 years. In addition to being a member of Oberheiden P.C.'s nationwide network of senior-level attorneys, Mr. Kuester is also the principal of Kuester Law PLLC in Tulsa.

For more information, please email [email protected] or visit www.federal-lawyer.com.

Disclaimer:

The content of this press release is subject to all website disclaimers found on www.federal-lawyer.com. Readers are advised that this press release is for informational purposes only. It is not intended to solicit clients, to provide legal advice, or to create an attorney-client relationship with Oberheiden P.C. This information may constitute attorney advertisement in some jurisdictions. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

SOURCE Oberheiden P.C.

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.