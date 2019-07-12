Oberheiden P.C. Expands Federal Criminal Trial and Healthcare Fraud Defense Practice in Miami, Florida

MIAMI, July 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Federal criminal defense law firm Oberheiden P.C. announced today that four Florida lawyers will now be affiliating with the firm as local counsel to support its rapidly growing presence in the Miami area and statewide. In addition to federal trial veterans Bill Tunkey and Don Lykkebak, the firm is pleased to welcome prominent Florida attorney Erick Cruz, and Florida medical licensing defense attorney Jeffrey Howell.

Also supporting the firm are Valerie Rivera, a Licensed Private Investigator and witness coordinator who will assist with internal investigations and corporate compliance assessments, and former Special Agent in Charge (SAC) Dennis Wichern. These highly-experienced professionals will work together with the firm's existing healthcare billing and coding experts to further assist clients in Miami, Fort Lauderdale, West Palm Beach, and throughout Florida.

"Look around in Miami, and you will see that the track record our attorneys offer clients in South Florida is hard to beat," says founding attorney and managing partner Dr. Nick Oberheiden. "Our lawyers have obtained acquittals, hung juries, and dismissals in high-stakes federal criminal trials—not only in Florida, but in many states across the country. If you are under investigation by the Federal Bureau of Investigation, the Office of Inspector General, the Department of Health and Human Services, the Internal Revenue Service, the U.S. Postal Inspection Service, the Department of Labor, the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, or the Medicare Fraud Strike Force in Miami, Oberheiden P.C. has the team and experience necessary to protect your business and your reputation."

Oberheiden P.C.'s federal defense lawyers represent health care providers, businesses, and other clients in Miami and throughout Florida. The firm's practice is focused on complex federal cases, including federal investigations and trials involving allegations of Medicare fraud, payment and receipt of illegal kickbacks, tax fraud, bank fraud, mortgage fraud, mail and wire fraud, securities fraud, prescription drug crimes, computer crimes, criminal ERISA violations (such as unemployment tax schemes, theft, and embezzlement from pensions and 401(k) plans), bribery, and other non-violent federal offenses. Together, the firm's attorneys offer centuries of combined experience, including decades of experience prosecuting cases on behalf of the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ).

If your business is under investigation, or if you have questions about your legal rights during a federal investigation, you can contact the experienced federal criminal defense attorneys at Oberheiden P.C. for a free and confidential case assessment. The firm's attorneys are available seven days a week to take your call and answer your pressing questions free of charge. To speak with a member of Oberheiden, P.C.'s federal defense team in Miami, Florida, call 305-928-8505 now.

Disclaimer : The information contained in this statement does not constitute legal advice. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes. This information may constitute attorney advertising in some jurisdictions. Not all attorneys of Oberheiden, P.C. are licensed to practice in Florida. All website disclaimers apply.

