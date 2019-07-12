Oberheiden, P.C. Now Handling Federal Whistleblower Claims Nationwide

DALLAS, July 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Dallas, Texas-based law firm Oberheiden, P.C. has announced that it is currently accepting federal whistleblower cases nationwide. This includes cases under the False Claims Act as well as all other federal statutes with qui tam provisions, including the Affordable Care Act, the Sarbanes-Oxley Act, and others. The firm limits its practice to federal cases, and many of the firm's attorneys are former federal prosecutors with the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ). The DOJ is the federal agency responsible for investigating and prosecuting whistleblower claims under the False Claims Act and other statutes.

Federal whistleblower statutes such as the False Claims Act present substantial risks for health care providers, government contractors, and other entities that are subject to federal oversight. Whistleblower claims often involve substantial allegations of overbilling the government, harming patients, and engaging in other harmful or illegal practices, and the entities targeted in these cases will often be at risk for millions of dollars – or even tens or hundreds of millions of dollars – in civil liability. These statutes also provide a significant financial incentive for whistleblowers to come forward, as whistleblowers (or "relators") can receive anywhere from 15 percent to 30 percent of the government's total recovery.

Whistleblower lawsuits are becoming increasingly common in the United States. According to the latest data from the U.S. Department of Labor (DOL), docketed whistleblower cases have increased by nearly a third over the past 10 years. While filing a whistleblower claim presents the prospect of a windfall for relators, for the companies targeted in these cases, the consequences can be devastating.

Oberheiden, P.C.'s lawyers are available to represent clients in whistleblower claims involving allegations of health care fraud (including cases involving medical injuries), securities fraud, tax fraud, and other federal statutory violations.

Headquartered centrally in Dallas, Texas, Oberheiden, P.C. and its local counsel routinely represent federal clients in all parts of the United States, including in Florida, Texas, New York, California, Ohio, Oregon, Louisiana, and elsewhere. All attorneys at Oberheiden, P.C. have extensive experience in federal practice; and, collectively Oberheiden, P.C.'s lawyers have handled thousands of federal matters including numerous whistleblower claims under the False Claims Act and other statutes. This includes experience in private practice as well as in prior roles with the DOJ.

