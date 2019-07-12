Oberheiden, P.C. Now Representing Businesses Targeted in ICE Raids and Investigations Nationwide

DALLAS, July 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Oberheiden, P.C., a federal defense law firm that represents clients nationally, has announced that it is now accepting cases involving raids and investigations conducted by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE). Raids and investigations targeting businesses suspected of hiring undocumented workers increased significantly during 2018, and in August ICE conducted a raid in Texas which one official called, "one of the larger work site enforcement operations conducted at one site in the past 10 years."

While ICE has historically focused its efforts on targeting illegal immigrants for removal – and is continuing to do so – its more-recent efforts represent a shift toward targeting businesses that hire individuals who are in the United States illegally. Currently, ICE does not appear to be focusing its efforts on businesses in any one region, although several of the more-recent high-profile raids have taken place in states with large populations of undocumented immigrants – California, Texas and Oklahoma.

Businesses targeted for hiring undocumented workers can face enforcement action by ICE and the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS), and individual owners and executives are at risk for civil or criminal prosecution. As a result, ICE's decision to target businesses – including small, family-owned businesses as well as larger corporate entities – represents a significant and potentially-dangerous development for companies that hire foreign workers nationwide.

Civil fines for immigration violations range from $100 to $10,000 per illegal employee, while criminal penalties can include fines of $250,000 (for individuals) or $500,000 (for businesses) and up to five years of federal imprisonment.

Civil fines for immigration violations range from $100 to $10,000 per illegal employee, while criminal penalties can include fines of $250,000 (for individuals) or $500,000 (for businesses) and up to five years of federal imprisonment.

"Due to the aggressive and often surprise nature of immigration raids and investigations, businesses that are being targeted by ICE must act to protect themselves immediately," said Oberheiden, P.C.'s founder and managing partner, Dr. Nick Oberheiden. "All indications are that the current trend will continue in 2019, with federal prosecutors taking a particular interest in company owners and executives who appear to have intentionally hired undocumented workers."

Headquartered centrally in Dallas, Texas, Oberheiden, P.C. and its local counsel routinely represent federal clients in all parts of the United States, including in Florida, Texas, New York, California, Ohio, Oregon, Louisiana, and elsewhere.

