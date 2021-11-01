Oberit Redefines Recovery with New Mental Health & Wellness App

PALO ALTO, Calif., Nov. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Oberit, an app that is changing the face of recovery with a new rewards-based approach to kickstarting habits and improving mental health, launches today for iOS and Android nationwide.

"The pandemic has highlighted our vulnerability as a nation to substance abuse and other mental health issues, and yet no one in tech was really approaching recovery in a way that felt motivating, rewarding and long-lasting," said Will House, Founder and CEO of Oberit who has himself gotten sober for health reasons "We are proud to help people across the country regain control over their lives and recover from stress, trauma, fatigue and destructive addictive behaviors."

Oberit approaches wellness differently with a free mobile app that incentivizes long-term healthy behaviors by earning reward coins for consistent healthy actions like exercise, diet, sleep and daily intentions. Positive reinforcement has been utilized in behavior modification with great success, and that, combined with the science behind the neural pathways that govern our behaviors, is the reason why rewarding recovery works.

To incentivize the process, Oberit offers digital rewards to unlock exclusive product offers from our brand partners in the app marketplace from companies such as Bidroom.com, Mocktail Club, Athletic Brewing, Fire Dept Coffee, and Boxdog.com that all help support a healthy, fulfilling lifestyle.

"We are proud to be working closely with Oberit to reward people for making their mental health a priority," said Joe Booth, Founder at Class Five Mind: Modern recovery for busy professionals. "Americans have had a particularly rough year, and we need to be offering more resources and opportunities like this one to encourage healing and recovery."

