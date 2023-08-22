Oberkotter Foundation Adds to Leadership

Oberkotter Foundation

22 Aug, 2023

Family Foundation Furthers Mission with Addition of VP of Programs and Sr. Director of Communications

PHILADELPHIA, Aug. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Oberkotter Foundation, a philanthropic leader advancing opportunities for children who are deaf or hard of hearing to learn to listen and talk, welcomes Andrea Hillock Dunn, Au.D., Ph.D., CCC-A as Vice President, Programs and Amy Schamp, M.A., as Senior Director, Communications. 

Andrea Hillock Dunn, Au.D., Ph.D., CCC-A, brings expertise as an audiologist to lead in developing significant partnerships that advance pediatric hearing health and make access to listening and spoken language a universal reality for children who are deaf or hard of hearing. She will work with Dr. Teresa Caraway, Incoming CEO, and Dr. Jace Wolfe, Senior Vice President, Innovation, to further the initiatives of the Foundation. Dr. Dunn brings a wealth of experience in pediatric clinical services, pediatric audiology research and teaching in university setting and the hearing technology industry. She comes to the foundation from Phonak, Sonova Group as the former Global Director of Pediatric Research. 

Amy Schamp, M.A., will lead communications for the Foundation. Ms. Schamp comes to the role with expertise from many years with the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation where she led the digital strategy for both brand and marketing. She brings creative and collaborative leadership to help guide the strategy for internal and external communications, branding, and messaging that will advance the Foundation's mission and goals. 

"Dr. Dunn and Ms. Schamp are highly regarded experts in their fields and are excellent additions to our team to further new strategic initiatives of the Oberkotter Foundation in the coming years," states Dr. Teresa Caraway, Incoming Chief Executive Officer of Oberkotter Foundation.

Since 1985, the Oberkotter Foundation has awarded over $540 million to organizations and providers to support families who have chosen listening and spoken language for their child.

