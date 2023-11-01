Oberkotter Foundation Hires New Vice President, Administration and General Counsel

News provided by

Oberkotter Foundation

01 Nov, 2023, 18:00 ET

PHILADELPHIA, Nov. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Oberkotter Foundation, a philanthropic leader advancing opportunities for children who are deaf or hard of hearing to learn to listen and talk, welcomes Albert Suh as Vice President, Administration & General Counsel. This strategic hire comes at a pivotal moment in the Foundation's history, where Mr. Suh will play a vital role in shaping the organization's future, alongside the CEO, Trustees, and staff.

In his new role, Mr. Suh joins the organizational leadership team as the primary legal, risk management, and compliance resource in operationalizing the Oberkotter Foundation's bold new strategic plan that will pave the way for a more inclusive and supportive future for children who are deaf or hard of hearing and their families.

With over 15 years of distinguished experience as a chief legal officer and business executive within diverse U.S. and global organizations, Mr. Suh brings a strong track record of developing strategic and ethical legal, risk management, and compliance strategies across complex corporate structures, technology, finance, program-related investments, and operations.

"As a seasoned professional joining the executive team, Albert's extensive legal and business expertise will contribute significantly to help us achieve the mission of the Oberkotter Foundation," said Dr. Teresa Caraway, incoming CEO of the Oberkotter Foundation. "We are thrilled to welcome him to the organization."

About the Oberkotter Foundation

The Oberkotter Foundation believes all children who are deaf or hard of hearing should have the opportunity to reach their full potential. In pursuit of that goal, the Foundation has worked for more than 35 years to support families who have chosen listening and spoken language (LSL) for their child — and to support opportunities for children to develop listening and spoken language along with social, emotional, literacy and academic skills.

Together with its subsidiary Hearing First, the Foundation is currently focused on supporting access to coordinated pediatric audiology and LSL intervention for families of infants and toddlers with a focus on cost-effective delivery models and projects that reduce barriers for families in accessing critical services for their children who are deaf or hard of hearing.

SOURCE Oberkotter Foundation

