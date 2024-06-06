Oberkotter Foundation Shares Plan to Create a New Landscape of Opportunity for Children who are Deaf or Hard of Hearing

Focused on science and innovation, the Foundation sets its sights on improving pediatric hearing healthcare for families of children with hearing loss

PHILADELPHIA, June 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the Oberkotter Foundation publicly released its strategic plan to increase access to quality pediatric audiology and Listening and Spoken Language (LSL) services for children who are deaf or hard of hearing and address the barriers to care. At the heart of the Foundation's plan is a focus on advancing science and innovation to create a more inclusive and supportive future for children with hearing loss. The 39-year-old Foundation unveiled the plan today along with a redesigned website and updated visual identity.

Based on the Foundation's history of supporting families, today's evidence-based research happening in the field, and first-hand accounts from both families and professionals, the Board of Trustees and executive leadership team recognized a critical need. Bold action is needed to address the challenges many families face when seeking quality care for their child with hearing loss. The Oberkotter Foundation's plan aims to fund and support innovative initiatives that will transform pediatric hearing healthcare, bridging the gaps in care so that children with hearing loss have the opportunity to develop age-appropriate listening, talking, and literacy skills.

"The Oberkotter Foundation's strategic plan charts a path forward that will push the boundaries of what is possible through science and innovation," said Dr. Teresa H. Caraway, PhD, CCC-SLP, LSLS Cert. AVT, Chief Executive Officer of the Oberkotter Foundation. "As the Foundation reflects on our legacy of support for families of children with hearing loss, it's critical we position the organization to create scalable, sustainable changes and further advance our mission. We are committed to unlocking more opportunities for children with hearing loss and their families."

The strategic plan, as initiated and approved by the Board of Trustees, includes five visionary goals that will guide priorities for the Foundation over the next three years:

Advance science and innovation to improve audiological, Listening and Spoken Language (LSL), and literacy outcomes for children who are deaf or hard of hearing.

to improve audiological, Listening and Spoken Language (LSL), and literacy outcomes for children who are deaf or hard of hearing. Raise broad awareness of newborn hearing screening , the importance of hearing to brain development, and that babies who are deaf or hard of hearing are learning to listen and talk.

, the importance of hearing to brain development, and that babies who are deaf or hard of hearing are learning to listen and talk. Increase nationwide access to hearing technology, coordinated pediatric audiology and Listening and Spoken Language (LSL) services, and family support.

to hearing technology, coordinated pediatric audiology and Listening and Spoken Language (LSL) services, and family support. Expand the knowledge, skills, and connections among families of children who are deaf or hard of hearing and the professionals who support them.

among families of children who are deaf or hard of hearing and the professionals who support them. Exercise national leadership as an exemplary foundation.

"Not only as a Trustee for Oberkotter Foundation but also as a mother of a child with hearing loss, I can say that the Foundation fulfills an unequivocal need to advance pediatric hearing healthcare," said Lydia Denworth, Trustee. "The plan not only furthers the Foundation's mission but deepens our impact so that new opportunities can exist for children with hearing loss as they learn to listen, talk, read, and reach their full potential."

In addition to releasing the strategic plan, the Oberkotter Foundation has updated its visual identity, introducing a new logo and redesigned website. The visual identity embodies the future-facing vision and aligns with the Foundation's position as an innovative leader in the industry.

"The updated visual identity for the Foundation represents a unified step toward reinforcing the core values of our mission and a promise to advance our work with clarity, purpose, and collaboration," said Dr. Caraway.

Combined, the plan and updated visual identity reflect a pivotal point in the Foundation's long history. Discover the next chapter in the Oberkotter Foundation's legacy at www.oberkotterfoundation.org.

About the Oberkotter Foundation

The Oberkotter Foundation helps families ensure their children who are deaf or hard of hearing have opportunities to reach their full potential through Listening and Spoken Language (LSL). The Foundation is committed to advancing science and innovation that will improve access to quality audiological and LSL services for children with hearing loss so that they develop age-appropriate listening, talking, and literacy skills.

Since 1985, the Foundation has provided over $500 million in funding to improve listening, spoken language, and literacy outcomes for children with hearing loss and their families.

For more information about the Oberkotter Foundation, visit www.oberkotterfoundation.org

