Oberland Agriscience Opens First Commercial Scale Black Soldier Fly Larvae Facility with Focus on Advancing Animal & Soil Nutrition

HALIFAX, NS, Nov. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - Oberland Agriscience Inc, a Nova Scotia based company leveraging biology-fueled technology to set new standards in animal and soil health, has opened its 108,000sqft commercial black soldier fly larvae (BSFL) farm on the periphery of Halifax.

Founded in 2017 by Dr. Greg Wanger, Oberland is committed to utilizing modern innovations, such as AI, robotics, and predictive analytics, to elevate the power of black soldier fly larvae, delivering premium, nutritious, science-backed solutions for animal, agriculture, and soil health.

Oberland Agriscience's 108,000 sqft commercial facility is in Halifax, Nova Scotia, Canada. (CNW Group/Oberland Agriscience Inc.)

"Black soldier fly larvae are a tremendous insect, capable of transforming almost any organic matter into a valuable protein with almost unrivaled efficiency," comments Dr. Wanger. "The food waste challenge isn't going away and the demand for high quality protein continues to escalate. We harness biology and cutting-edge technology to drive nutritional innovation, delivering natural, nutrient-dense solutions."

With a Ph.D. in Geology and Environmental Microbiology, plus five years at NASA's Jet Propulsion Lab working on their optical organics mapper, SHERLOC, Dr. Wanger has experience sweating the small stuff crucial for getting from the lab bench, through pilot scale into commercial scale. Supported by a team committed to producing a low impact animal and soil nutrition solution, Oberland has spent several years honing their innovative process from pilot to commercial scale.

"Collectively, we have a responsibility to do better," continues Dr. Wanger. "Oberland's mission is to enable truly circular economies, and circular agriculture by transforming pre-consumer waste and food and beverage production by-products into valuable resources for animals and soil. We're driving a transparent, sustainable, zero-waste approach that supports animal and soil nutrition, while reducing reliance on unsustainable inputs."

As an active member of the North American Coalition for Insect Agriculture (NACIA), Dr. Wanger is attending the group's annual general meeting this week in North Carolina, where he and industry colleagues will collaborate to progress the insect agriculture industry and its future benefits.

About Oberland Agriscience Inc.

Oberland Agriscience Inc. integrates science and nature to elevate the efficiencies of Black Soldier Fly Larvae (BSFL), driving innovation, AI, robotics, and predictive analytics to deliver premium, nutritious, science-backed solutions that advance animal and soil health. We are committed to transparent, impactful, and scalable products for the markets we serve.

www.oberlandagrsicience.com

SOURCE Oberland Agriscience Inc.