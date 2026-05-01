Oberland Biotech GmbH Secures CHF 2.5 Million Seed Funding Round to Accelerate Global Expansion in Biotechnology and Food Innovation

ZUG, Switzerland, May 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Oberland Biotech GmbH, a biotechnology and nutritional food company operating internationally, today announced the successful completion of a CHF 2.5 million seed funding round through a convertible instrument.

The round was supported by 999 Family Office Pte. Ltd, acting under the supervision of its lead investor.

Oberland Biotech Logo 999 Family Office Logo

Oberland Biotech focuses on the trade, sale, and export of nutritional supplements and food products across Switzerland and international markets. The company also engages in strategic collaborations, establishes subsidiaries and branches globally, and participates in projects within the food, nutrition, and biotechnology sectors.

This new financing will enable Oberland Biotech to further accelerate its development across key strategic areas, including product development, international expansion, recruitment, and marketing and sales growth.

Strategic Expansion

The company intends to strengthen its global presence, with a particular focus on the United States and Asian markets, while continuing to build scalable operations in the broader international biotechnology and nutrition ecosystem.

Leadership Commentary

"This funding marks an important milestone for Oberland Biotech as we accelerate our mission to develop and scale innovative solutions in the food and biotechnology sector. With the support of our investor, we are well positioned to expand internationally and strengthen our product pipeline," said Phillip Josef Jancer, CEO and Founder of Oberland Biotech GmbH.

"I would also like to sincerely thank the entire team at 999 Family Office Pte. Ltd, and in particular Mr. Raghun Kataria, their CFO, for their trust, support, and guidance throughout this process."

About Oberland Biotech GmbH

Oberland Biotech GmbH is a biotechnology and food-focused company engaged in the trade, sale, and export of nutritional supplements and food products internationally. The company develops and participates in projects within the food, nutrition, and biotechnology sectors and maintains a flexible structure to support long-term global growth.

Oberland Biotech Contact:

[email protected] | www.oberlandbiotech.com

About 999 Family Office Pte. Ltd

999 Family Office Pte. Ltd is an investment family office active in supporting innovative companies across multiple sectors.

999 Family Office Contact:

[email protected] | www.999-familyoffice.com

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Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2965506/999_Family_Office_Logo.jpg

Media contact:

Phillip Josef Jancer

CEO & Founder

[email protected]

SOURCE Oberland Biotech GmbH