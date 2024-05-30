Oberon Fuels Appoints First General Counsel to Scale Renewable Fuels

Seasoned energy expert joins Oberon's expanded executive team, will accelerate deals to decarbonize propane and scale hydrogen infrastructure

SAN DIEGO, May 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, renewable fuels producer Oberon Fuels announced the appointment of Eric Stein as the company's first ever in-house general counsel. In the newly created role of General Counsel, SVP, Stein will serve as Oberon's first in-house attorney, helping the company create legal structures and negotiate contracts for a range of new renewable fuels to accelerate commercialization across geographies and markets.

"Eric is an industry leader in structuring complex agreements to deploy a range of energy sources at scale," said Oberon Fuels President and CEO Rebecca Boudreaux, Ph.D. "Oberon is breaking new ground bringing together unique feedstocks to produce new molecules for a wide range of markets, all while leveraging the existing energy infrastructure. This approach will help bring more renewable fuels to market faster. As we expand into larger projects and more geographies, Eric's vast experience working with both climate tech and legacy fuel companies in a range of stages will be a valuable asset to power our growth."

Stein brings extensive experience in navigating the unique legal requirements of the energy and fuels sectors. Prior to joining Oberon, he served as General Counsel for Our Next Energy (ONE), an energy storage company seeking to double the range of traditional electric vehicles. Before that, he was SVP and General Counsel for South Jersey Industries, an energy services holding company that owns two natural gas public utilities and invests in renewable natural gas infrastructure projects. He holds a JD from the Benjamin N. Cardozo School of Law, Yeshiva University and a BA from Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute.

"Oberon's innovative work in the renewable fuels space is poised to play an important role accelerating decarbonization initiatives across the industrial sector," said Stein. "They've done an incredible job creating a product and educating the market, and I look forward to working with our partners and customers to bring renewable fuels and hydrogen infrastructure to market faster."

In addition to Stein's appointment, Oberon has promoted Jeffrey Wright to Vice President of Project Development. Due to Wright's efforts, Oberon has a substantial pipeline of projects in development. Wright has been with Oberon since 2021, serving as Director of Supply Development. In this new role Wright will work across relevant industries such as agriculture and waste management, and supply chains to develop relationships, source production sites and feedstocks, and cultivate new production opportunities, partnerships, and projects.

Oberon continues to expand its executive team. Stein and Wright join CFO Ann Anthony, COO Derek Winkel, and VP of Project Engineering Karan Dawra, who joined the company in late 2023 .

Oberon Fuels is on a mission to decarbonize the fuel and energy sectors through the commercialization of innovative fuels such as renewable DME and methanol. Oberon's low-carbon or carbon-negative Oberon rDME® fuel can reduce the carbon intensity of propane by up to 60% when blended, offering potential reductions in global CO 2 reductions of 750 million metric tons per year. Renewable DME also provides a compelling means for transporting hydrogen for its many fast-growing applications as well as producing low-carbon methanol for the maritime industry. Oberon has partnered with companies around the world including Suburban Propane, DCC Energy, Lipigas, Volvo Trucks, Mack Trucks, and Ford. Learn more at oberonfuels.com .

