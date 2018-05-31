"I would also like to take this opportunity to thank all of our consumers, customers, employees, and suppliers for their support over the years," said Mr. Oberto.

"While we have been successful as a family-owned business for decades, we are very excited about the opportunity to leverage the resources and expertise of Premium Brands to accelerate our growth," said Mr. Tom Hernquist, Oberto's President and CEO. "Consistent with Premium Brands' core value of respecting the culture and legacies of its partner companies, we will be keeping our headquarters and manufacturing operations here in Kent, and we will continue to deepen our relationship with the broader Seattle community."

Founded in 1918, Oberto is one of North America's leading manufacturers of beef jerky and other protein-based snack foods. Its brand is iconic in the Pacific Northwest, where hydroplanes racing on Lake Washington during Seafair have long born its logo. The company employs close to 500 people and has a proud legacy of commitment to the community. Its brands include Oberto, Pacific Gold, Pacific Gold Reserve, Lowrey's and Cattleman's Cut.

Premium Brands owns a broad range of leading specialty food manufacturing and differentiated food distribution businesses with operations across the United States and Canada. Additional information on its businesses and investment philosophies is available on its website at www.premiumbrandsholdings.com.

Media Contact:

Marc Berger, marc.berger@nyhus.com

402-730-5666

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/oberto-brands-sale-closes-secures-future-success-300657283.html

SOURCE Oberto Brands