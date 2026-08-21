Obesity Action Coalition Calls on Starbucks to Reverse Decision to End GLP-1 Coverage for Obesity

TAMPA, Fla., Aug. 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Obesity Action Coalition (OAC) is calling on Starbucks to reverse its reported decision to end health plan coverage of GLP-1 medications prescribed for weight loss beginning in October.

Business Insider reports that Starbucks health plans will no longer cover GLP-1 medications prescribed for weight loss for benefits-eligible employees, although coverage may remain available when the medications are used for other medical conditions.

Obesity is a chronic disease, and FDA-approved medications are among the recognized treatment options available to people living with obesity. OAC believes excluding obesity treatment creates an inequitable standard of care and contributes to the weight bias people with obesity already experience.

"An employee should not lose access to a treatment simply because the diagnosis is obesity," said Joe Nadglowski, OAC President and CEO. "Starbucks has built its reputation in part on offering strong employee benefits. We are asking the company to apply that same commitment to employees living with obesity and reverse this decision."

The decision comes shortly after Starbucks promoted an Aon analysis ranking the company No. 1 in overall hourly benefits value among more than 60 U.S. retailers. Earlier this year, Starbucks CEO Brian Niccol cited the rise of GLP-1 use and changing consumer eating habits as factors supporting the company's push toward more protein-rich options.

OAC is urging employees, customers and advocates to speak up for equitable access to obesity care. Take action now and tell Starbucks to reverse its reported coverage change and continue providing equitable access to obesity treatment for employees.

About:

The Obesity Action Coalition (OAC) is a National nonprofit organization dedicated to improving the lives of individuals affected by obesity through education, advocacy and support. The OAC is the first and only organization of its kind and the nation's leading voice representing those impacted by obesity. To learn more about our work, please visit www.obesityaction.org.

SOURCE Obesity Action Coalition