Obesity Action Coalition (OAC) Applauds the Administration's Plan to Expand Access to Obesity Medications

TAMPA, Fla., Nov. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Obesity Action Coalition (OAC) welcomes today's announcement from the White House outlining new agreements with pharmaceutical manufacturers to significantly lower the cost of several FDA-approved medications, including those used to treat obesity. Under the new agreements, Medicare beneficiaries will pay a co-pay of just $50 per month, making these life-changing treatments more affordable and accessible, and opening the door for Medicare and Medicaid to cover obesity drugs for adults.

Millions of Americans stand to benefit from reduced out-of-pocket costs for evidence-based care. For years, the OAC has advocated for affordable access to obesity treatments and equitable coverage across all payers — including Medicare, Medicaid and private insurance.

"The OAC has long urged leaders across government and healthcare to make obesity care accessible and affordable," said Joe Nadglowski, OAC President and CEO. "Today's announcement represents a meaningful step toward improving access to evidence-based treatment options for millions of Americans living with obesity. Continued collaboration among policymakers, insurers, healthcare providers and systems will be critical to ensuring these changes reach everyone who needs them."

The OAC emphasizes that expanding access to obesity medications is a crucial part of addressing one of the nation's most prevalent and costly chronic diseases. Lowering drug prices, improving insurance coverage and recognizing obesity as a serious, chronic disease are essential steps toward improving health outcomes and quality of life for millions of Americans.

OAC will continue to monitor these developments closely and work with stakeholders to understand the full details. For more information about OAC's advocacy efforts and resources for people living with obesity, please visit our website .

About:

The Obesity Action Coalition (OAC) is a National nonprofit organization dedicated to improving the lives of individuals affected by obesity through education, advocacy and support. The OAC is the first and only organization of its kind and the nation's leading voice representing those impacted by obesity. To learn more about our work, please visit www.obesityaction.org .

