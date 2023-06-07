OBGYN CARE - The best of Obstetrics & Gynecology in Newport beach, Irvine, Orange County, California combined with the latest in Artificial Intelligence

News provided by

OBGYN CARE

07 Jun, 2023, 09:22 ET

OBGYN CARE is changing the way healthcare works for you

NEWPORT and IRVINE, Calif., June 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- AI is revolutionizing all aspects of our lives and the medical field is no exception. With a wealth of international training and experience, we believe in using innovation to create a smarter model of obstetrics and gynecology that can continue to provide the very best results in an even more cost-effective and efficient manner.

Continue Reading

OBGYN CARE (www.obgyn-care.net) is a leading obstetrician-gynecologist enterprise with surgery supra-specialization in Southern California. We are passionate about harnessing the responsible application of cutting-edge AI technology both into direct medical care and more efficient medical management. As an independent entity in a field dominated by medical monoliths staffed with universal physicians, we remain focussed on our most important mission - the best patient-personalized individual care.

OBGYN CARE (www.obgyn-care.net) already offers the widest range of gynecological surgical procedures in Orange County, CA, mostly through Minimally Invasive and Robotic Surgery. Our services include the most complex hysterectomies, pelvic reconstructions, large ovarian cystectomies, large fibroids, severe endometriosis, fertility sparring and anti-urinary incontinence procedures among others. We deliver excellent cosmetic results and pain-free recovery. The surgeon behind OBGYN CARE, Catalin Marinescu M.D. is acknowledged as a world leader in his field as evidenced by recognitions including Center of Excellence and Master Surgeon in Minimally Invasive Gynecology. He is also accredited as a Surgeon of Excellence in Robotic Surgery.

OBGYN CARE's Marinescu achieved an unparalleled range of obstetrical skills. He is one of the last masters of the "lost art" of forceps delivery but also expert in conducting ultra rapid cesarean hysterectomies in the most serious of cases beyond other low and high risk pregnancies management expertise following over 4,000 deliveries. Throughout his distinguished career he has achieved consistency in performance and safety.

OBGYN CARE (www.obgyn-care.net) has pioneered the use of AI to augment the interpretation of fetal heart rate (FHR), to better assess the risk of preterm labor, to predict various pregnancy complications and to minimize the discrepancies in interpretation between clinicians. Furthermore, other technologies such as Augmented Reality can be used alongside AI to help detect individual variations during pregnancy.

Thanks to this combination of technology and human touch, OBGYN CARE today offers the best in service, convenience and expertise at practices in Newport Beach CA and Irvine CA. We provide: a simple, rapid scheduling system; selected same day appointments; and condensed waiting times together with a continuity of care made possible through our budget stabilizing options. Just as AI and other technologies will never replace the capacity of humans to understand and attend to each other's needs, so it will never diminish the power and joy of childbirth or the excellence surgical outcomes

For more information contact: [email protected]

SOURCE OBGYN CARE

