OBHealthy Features Dr. Trevor Atherley, American Heart Assn Awardee in Heart Fitness Webinar

SOUTH ORANGE, N.J., Oct. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- What Habits Can Hurt Your Heart? Check out Dr. Trevor Atherley, an expert Interventional Cardiologist, a recent American Heart Association award winner. Join in and watch him on a free OBHEALTHY Q&A Physician Health Network zoom webinar on "Helping the Heart Stay Healthy." Set for Saturday, Oct 9, ET 1-3 pm, click here to sign up early.

Dr. Atherley will answer your questions about heart diseases. In response to cardiovascular concerns, his coverage shall include risk factors such as hypertension, high cholesterol, and obesity. He shall also address heart complications related to diabetes, smoking, unhealthy diet, and physical inactivity. Preventive measures shall be covered to urge everyone to love their heart more.

An emphasis on knowing what habits can help make it possible to keep the heart healthy will be part of Dr. Atherley's talk. He said, "Answering medical questions on the OBHealthy webinar is a means of raising awareness and fighting heart disease, especially in underserved communities." Essentially, he will talk about ways to maintain heart fitness.

OBHealthy Physician Health Network hosts a free zoom webinar from 1-3 pm ET on the second Saturday of each month. The "Ask Your Medical Questions" webinars help individuals get answers to medical questions from physicians and healthcare providers located in the New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania (Tri-State) area. Previous webinar sessions are available on youtube.com.

