OBiO Technology Officially Launched the Center for Clinical Evaluation and Translation of Advanced Therapies for Pediatric Rare and Genetic Diseases

SHANGHAI, May 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- On May 23, OBiO Technology, a world leading contract development and manufacturing organization for cell and gene therapy, officially launched the "Center for Clinical Evaluation and Translation of Advanced Therapies for Pediatric Rare and Genetic Diseases" (hereinafter referred to as the "Clinical Evaluation and Translation Center") at the 2024 Global Rare Disease Research Symposium and the 2nd China Rare Disease Research and Translational Medicine Conference. This center, jointly initiated by Shanghai Children's Medical Center, Zhejiang Hope for Rare Foundation, and OBiO Technology aimed to promote clinical research and therapeutic innovation for pediatric rare and genetic diseases.

Launch Ceremony Highlights

Mr. Houjia Liu, Director of the Shanghai Biomedical Industry Promotion Center, delivered the opening speech. Representing the Shanghai Biomedical Industry Promotion Center, Mr. Liu extended warm congratulations on the establishment of the Clinical Evaluation and Translation Center. He praised its significant role in advancing pediatric rare disease diagnosis and treatment and emphasized Shanghai's strategic planning and policy support for the bio-pharmaceutical industry.

Ms. Wei Zhu, Deputy Director of the Shanghai Pudong New Area Health Commission, also spoke enthusiastically, expressing strong support and congratulations on behalf of her commission. She expressed strong support and congratulations on the establishment of the "Clinical Evaluation and Translation Center", highlighted the development plan for healthcare in Pudong New Area and reaffirmed their commitment to improving medical services and advancing research in rare disease treatment. Both leaders' speeches added gravity and grandeur to the event, setting a clear direction for the center's future, showing strong support for the pediatric rare disease treatment.

At the signing ceremony, Ms. Li Hong, Vice President of Shanghai Children's Medical Center, Mr. Oudong Pan, Founder & Chairman of OBiO Technology Co., Ltd., and Mr. Tao Duan, Co-founder of Hope for Rare Foundation, signed a cooperation agreement, marking the official establishment of the Clinical Evaluation and Translation Center.

Open Cooperation Platform

The Clinical Evaluation and Translation Center is an open platform welcoming enterprises, universities, research institutes, foundations, and individuals involved in advanced therapies. The center aims to leverage regional policy advantages to build a cell and gene therapy industry cooperation platform, focusing on technological R&D innovation, clinical application, industry-academia-research cooperation, resource sharing, and collaborative innovation to enhance the technological and industrial competitiveness of cell and gene therapy.

Ms. Li Hong delivered the speech titled "Practice Mission, Bravely Undertake the Leadership Responsibility of Pediatric Rare Disease Diagnosis and Treatment," emphasizing Shanghai Children's Medical Center's leadership and commitment in pediatric rare disease diagnosis and treatment. Mr. Javier Jia, CEO of OBiO Technology, followed with "Building an Innovation and Transformation Platform to Help Rare Disease Treatment," highlighting OBiO Technology's dedication to innovation and translational medicine in rare disease treatment. Mr. Rufang Huang, Co-founder of Zhejiang Hope for Rare Foundation, concluded with "Promoting the Innovation Engine of Rare Disease Research and Translational Medicine," showcasing the foundation's influence in the field. These speeches provided insight and direction for the center's future with multi-party partnership.

Panel Discussions

Two panel discussions garnered significant attention. The first, hosted by Mr. Tao Duan, Co-founder of Hope for Rare Foundation, focused on "Current Status and Prospects of Clinical Research and Treatment of Pediatric Rare and Genetic Diseases," addressing current progress and future strategies. The second, chaired by Mr. Xinyan Sun, Director of Clinical Research Center of Shanghai Children's Medical Center, discussed "Industrial Transformation and Development of Advanced Therapies for Pediatric Rare and Genetic Diseases," focusing on industrialization and market development. These discussions offered valuable communication opportunities and set a clear direction for the center's future efforts.

About the "Clinical Evaluation and Translation Center"

The " Center for Clinical Evaluation and Translation of Advanced Therapies for Pediatric Rare and Genetic Diseases" is an open cooperation platform initiated by Shanghai Children's Medical Center, Hope for Rare Foundation, and OBiO Technology as director units, and welcomes various advanced therapy-related enterprises, universities, research institutes, foundations, and individuals to join as member units or individuals. Through close cooperation among member units, the center aims to create a win-win and sustainable partnership, actively utilize regional policy advantages, build a cell and gene therapy industry cooperation platform, focus on promoting R&D innovation in cell and gene therapy technology, promote transformation and clinical application, and promote industry-academia-research exchange cooperation, resource sharing, and collaborative innovation, to enhance the technological innovation level and industrial competitiveness of cell and gene therapy.

About the Initiating Units

Shanghai Children's Medical Center affiliated with Shanghai Jiao Tong University School of Medicine is a tertiary-level children's special hospital integrating medical treatment, education, and research, jointly built by the Shanghai Municipal People's Government and the World Health Foundation. It was approved as the National Children's Medical Center in 2017. It has 6 national key disciplines and national clinical key disciplines, and is the Shanghai Children's Rare Disease Clinical Medical Research Center and Shanghai Gene Therapy Clinical Medical Research Center.

About Hope for Rare Foundation

Hope for Rare Foundation is the first public welfare foundation in China focusing on rare disease scientific research and translational medicine. The foundation's vision is to enable every rare disease patient to have access to treatment, to lead technology to do good through the power of public welfare, and to become an innovation engine for promoting rare disease research and translational medicine.

About OBiO Technology

Established in 2013, OBiO Technology is a pioneering Contract Research Organization (CRO) and Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization (CDMO) in gene and cell therapy, offering comprehensive solutions.

With years of dedicated effort, OBiO Technology has developed an integrated process development system, supported by a flexible cGMP manufacturing platform, a comprehensive quality system, and efficient project management. Our state-of-the-art 77,000m2 (830,000 ft2) facility for Global Supply ensures high-quality CDMO services across preclinical, IND, clinical, and commercial stages to meet global demand.

Guided by our mission "Enable Gene Therapy for Better Lives," we deliver top-tier services worldwide, from laboratory to clinic. We specialize in vectorology studies, functional genomics, and process and analytics development, CMC, ensuring Investigational New Drug (IND) readiness and supporting all clinical and commercial manufacturing phases.

