Object & Dawn and Springsioux Unleash the 'PARIS UNCHAINED' Collection: A Cosmopolitan Evolution in Luxury Fashion

PARIS, Oct. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Fresh from its triumphant Paris Haute Couture Week debut—where Object & Dawn's bespoke pieces elevated Gaurav Gupta's Spring/Summer 2025 show, worn by Megan Thee Stallion and lauded for themes of rebirth—independent fashion brand Object & Dawn announces the launch of its "Paris Unchained" collection. This groundbreaking capsule designed and perfected in a close collaboration with Parisian retailer Springsioux, debuted during Paris Fashion Week 2025. The collection reimagines Object & Dawn's signature avant-garde artistry for the modern urbanite, blending heirloom craftsmanship and everyday elegance–with an edge.

Antique Silver V-Neck Harness by Object & Dawn + Springsioux Beaded Link Necklace with removable Tassel by Object & Dawn + Springsioux

"Paris Unchained" marks a pivotal evolution for Object & Dawn, known for its category blurring designs that command the stage at weddings, red-carpets, performances and cultural events like Burning Man. Inspired by the liberated spirit of the City of Light, this collection offers a more cosmopolitan aesthetic—urban, versatile, and unchained from convention. Featuring sculptural necklaces, harnesses, and belts crafted for daily wear, each piece incorporates Object & Dawn's proprietary beading technique and modular ethos. Empowering wearers to compose outfits that transition seamlessly from boardroom power plays to evening soirées.

"Paris has always been a muse for boundary-pushers, and 'Paris Unchained' is our love letter to that energy," said Saida Mouradova, founder and creative director of Object & Dawn. "After our couture collaboration with Gaurav Gupta, where our pieces amplified themes of renewal and power on fashion's highest stage, we wanted to distill that magic into something accessible yet transformative. These designs are talismans for the bold among us to navigate today's world, unchained and unapologetic!"

This exclusive collaboration with Springsioux positions "Paris Unchained" at the epicenter of French luxury retail. The collection is available immediately online at www.objectanddawn.com with prices from $150-$480. Also available at Springsioux's Paris locations at 19 Rue Charlot (75003) and 83 Rue des Saints-Pères (75006).

Media Requests: Michael Long, +17025736458, [email protected]

About Object & Dawn

Founded by designer and Parsons graduate Saida Mouradova and operated with her partner and husband Michael Long, Object & Dawn marries expert design with artisanal techniques to deliver bold and unique designs of extraordinary quality. Each piece is crafted in their atelier with an explicit goal of achieving heirloom status. A key aspect is the brilliant modularity of Saida's designs. Each is made with some aspect of customizability that allows clients to reinvent the look, over and over. The brand's approach to sustainability is to create things people treasure for years or generations.

Under Saida's creative direction, Object & Dawn has earned widespread attention for its high-profile collabs and media presence including Vogue, L'Officiel, Elle, W and Harpers Bazaar.. Saida has an impressive run of outfitting A-list celebrities including CFDA Award winner Erykah Badu, Beyoncé, Madonna, Gwen Stefani, Camila Cabello, Offset and many more.

Logo: https://cdn.shopify.com/s/files/1/2205/0725/files/O_D_NEW_LOGO_-_Small_Image_for_Web.jpg?v=1667186737

Image: https://cdn.shopify.com/s/files/1/2205/0725/files/v-neck_harneess_reel.jpg?v=1761746046

SOURCE Object & Dawn