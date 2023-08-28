OBJECT COMPUTING ANNOUNCES SEVERE WEATHER RESILIENCE AND MITIGATION CONFERENCES FOR SEPTEMBER NATIONAL PREPAREDNESS MONTH

News provided by

Object Computing, Inc.

28 Aug, 2023, 15:11 ET

ST. LOUIS, Aug. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In 2022, weather events like tornadoes, floods, hurricanes, and wildfires in the U.S. incurred losses exceeding $1 billion each, NOAA reported. The U.S. Census Bureau reported more than 3 million people were displaced from their homes. Natural disaster preparedness utilizing advanced geospatial and AI technologies for forecasting and emergency response is becoming critical for government and business leaders.

Continue Reading
GEO SWRM: Severe Weather Resilience and Mitigation Conference Scheduled in St. Louis and Houston for National Preparedness Month
GEO SWRM: Severe Weather Resilience and Mitigation Conference Scheduled in St. Louis and Houston for National Preparedness Month

"As climate change accelerates, the threat from more severe natural disasters is increasing," said Andrew Montgomery, vice president of strategy, Object Computing. "With powerful geospatial data and AI-powered analytics, leaders can more effectively ensure public safety, protect physical assets, and maintain infrastructure."

Object Computing, in partnership with Planet and other technology leaders, is hosting two conferences to help leaders prepare and respond. The GEO SWRM: Severe Weather Resilience and Mitigation Conference will be held in St. Louis on September 19 and in Houston on September 28.

Conference goals are two-fold:

  • To gather civic and business leaders, policymakers, and technology experts to share best practices for managing weather incidents and educate on the capabilities new technologies can have in pre- and post-disasters.
  • To provide awareness and hands-on training using cutting-edge tools for geospatial technology professionals.

Conference will highlight geospatial technology solutions required to mitigate specific weather-related impacts of their region, featuring speakers, roundtable discussions, and hands-on training sessions for technologists.

"We have an exciting line-up of guest participants who bring experience from the communities they serve, such as our keynote speaker in St. Louis, Col. Kevin Golinghorst, former U.S. Army Corps of Engineers of St. Louis District," Montgomery said.

St. Louis GEO SWRM is presented by Object Computing, Greater St. Louis Inc., Planet, New Light Technologies, Taylor Geospatial Institute, Cortex, Saint Louis University, and University of Missouri's Data Science & Analytics Program.

Houston GEO SWRM is presented by Object Computing, Planet, and Colorado School of Mines.

Object Computing is a modern consulting company that takes businesses from insights to outcomes using breakthrough technology, including Artificial Intelligence & Machine Learning, Cloud Engineering, Best Practices in Security, Internet of Things (IoT), and Blockchain. As pioneers of enterprise open source solutions, we strategically integrate best-in-class technologies into enterprise solutions to deliver impactful digital capabilities that enable scalability, reusability, security, and quality.

SOURCE Object Computing, Inc.

Also from this source

Object Computing Achieves Google Earth Engine Expertise

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.