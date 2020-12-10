Objection to the 2020 Nobel Prize in Physics

NEW YORK, Dec. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The 2020 Nobel Prize in physics is awarded for an impossible experiment, claiming to confirm an absurd "theory", which, in effect, derives that one equals two. Clearly, an experiment to test such an absurdity is out of the question and has no place in science, least of all is it deserving of a Nobel Prize.

Therefore, I am calling on the Nobel Committee to rescind all the prizes in physics having anything to do with the absurd "theory" of relativity and its Lorentz-transformations-based progeny, including the 2020 Nobel Prize. It is an affront to the basic intellect of humanity to tolerate, let alone praise, such travesty of science, comprising the greatest assault on science the world has ever known.

In view of the importance of that question, it must be made perfectly clear, that the "theory" which the recipients of the 2020 Nobel prize in physics claim to have experimentally verified, is incapable, by its very essence, of producing any conclusion whatsoever, least of all an experimentally testable conclusion. This is not an opinion, but is an unequivocal fact, which I have proven in a comprehensive, yet rigorous way, in the book entitled "Relativity is the Mother of All Fake News" (cf. timeisabsolute.org). It is absolutely out of the question that purported new phenomena, such as Higgs bosons, gravitational waves and black holes, can follow from that "theory", let alone be tested and verified experimentally. The sheer absurdity the "theory" in question comprises, is crying out loud in the very pages of its founding 1905 paper. This overthrows said "theory" in its entirety right there, at once cancelling also any option for experimental verification. This makes absolutely mandatory the removal from physics of any Lorentz-transformations-based-theories, such as relativity and progeny.

Science disallows astrology, clairvoyance and witchcraft, so much the more must it disallow a "theory" which contradicts its own definition, such as relativity. Such "theory" cannot be part of science, to say nothing of its alleged progeny deserving a Nobel Prize. Confusion and damage to the world caused by relativity is trumping anything else promoted as having scientific importance in world science policy today.

Best regards,

Vesselin C. Noninski

149 West 12th Street

New York, New York 10011

cell phone: +1 (646) 769-0204

email: [email protected]

SOURCE Professor Vesselin Noninski