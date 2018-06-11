Objectiva Software Solutions joins international Allgeier Technology Group

"This acquisition will benefit our existing customers who want to expand their relationship with us in Europe and other markets. With Allgeier we have found a strong global partner for the further strategic development of Objectiva. Allgeier's global reach provides us with very promising opportunities for expansion and rapid growth," said Nasser Barghouti, founder and CEO of Objectiva Software Solutions. "Together, we will have a much wider geographical coverage, excellent market and customer access, a broader and deeper skill set, and a much larger reference base. We will also be able to offer additional services to our clients, including consulting and specialized knowledge in SAP and Microsoft platforms."

"We are very pleased to have won Objectiva as an outstanding partner to drive the joint growth of our software solutions business. We are convinced that both parties will benefit sustainably from this step," added Carl Georg Dürschmidt, CEO of Allgeier SE. "Objectiva's expertise strengthens our competence, agility and scalability in software development as well as in cross-platform technology implementation for large customers."

The purchase agreement is expected to be executed before the end of this month.

About Objectiva Software Solutions, Inc.

Objectiva Software Solutions, headquartered in San Diego, CA, has a 17-year track record of reliably delivering software products and solutions to its clients. Objectiva works with companies from billion-dollar independent software vendors to startups looking to launch new applications and cloud-based services. Objectiva has deep expertise in all aspects of the software lifecycle, eCommerce platforms, Content platforms and automated and user-focused quality assurance. In addition to its offices in San Diego and Seattle, Objectiva has two development centers in Beijing and Xi'an, China. Visit: www.objectivasoftware.com

About Allgeier SE

Allgeier SE is one of the leading IT companies for digital transformation. The Munich-based Group has locations in 23 countries on five continents and over 9,000 employees worldwide, including 5,500 high-end software developers and more than 1,000 SAP and Microsoft consultants at locations all over Europe, USA, Mexico, Japan, Australia, India, Vietnam and by acquiring Objectiva, China. Some of the world's largest companies, including Siemens, GE, Intel, Google, IBM, Lufthansa, Pfizer, Allianz, AT&T, Audi, BMW and Daimler, benefit from the Allgeier Group's entire IT service spectrum, from onsite to nearshore to offshore. Visit: www.allgeier.com

