Objective Management Group Signs Nine New Partners

Cascade of new partnerships reflects increasing demand for effective sales hiring

tools that help businesses of all sizes avoid sales hiring mistakes

WESTBOROUGH, Mass., Dec. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Objective Management Group (OMG), the global leader in sales talent assessments, today welcomed nine new partners to the company's network of 150 certified Partners. OMG's Partners are sales consultants who use OMG's assessments to help their clients identify the best sales professionals to drive growth and success.

With more than 30 years of history assessing sales talent, OMG evaluates over 75,000 salespeople each year. OMG's sales talent assessments help companies in 200 industries and 52 countries identify top sales talent for companies throughout North America, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, and Latin America.

"When it comes to sales hiring, expect 2025 to be similar to 2024," said Ben Tagoe, CEO of OMG. "Companies across industries remain focused on profitable growth. This means companies are more focused than ever on avoiding the cost of a bad sales hire."

According to a recent survey, just 9% of OMG-recommended sales candidates left their companies in the first year of employment — compared with a 33% average for all B2B sellers.

"In sales, which is the life's blood of many companies, every wrong hire brings extraordinary costs," said Tagoe. "Factoring in indirect costs, one wrong hire on a $100,000 sales job generates nearly $800,000 in losses."

OMG's new partners come from throughout the United States and Western Europe:

Epiphium, an agricultural consulting company in Carmel, Indiana

Accelerant Growth Solutions, a sales transformation consultancy for B2B organizations in Charlotte, North Carolina

Colligan Management, a sales consultancy in Englewood, Colorado

KR Sales Solutions, a sales and executive coaching consultancy in Venice, Florida

StartEuropa, a sales consultancy in Paris, France

JAB – a sales consultancy in Paris, France

Lead Proactive, a sales leadership and coaching advisory firm in London, England

TalentBloom, a sales leadership coaching, training, and advisory firm in London, England

Vistoreal, a sales leadership consulting firm in London, England

"OMG is thrilled to partner with these inspiring sales consulting firms to help companies develop elite sales teams," said Tagoe.

To help identify the perfect sales candidate for any role, OMG's 180-degree talent assessments incorporate 3 decades of sales skills research, IO psychology, and analytics. The assessments help CEOs, CROs and sales leaders identify top talent by measuring 21 sales-specific competencies.

ABOUT OMG :

Based in Westborough, Massachusetts, OMG is the world leader in sales talent assessments. With three decades of sales skills research, IO psychology and analytics, the company assesses more than 75,000 salespeople every year. OMG serves companies of all sizes, spanning more than 200 industries and 52 countries, through its network of OMG Partners.

SOURCE OMG