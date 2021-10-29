ObjectSpectrum CEO to Speak at the IoT World 2021 Show in Silicon Valley

DALLAS, Oct. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ObjectSpectrum is proud to announce its Founder and CEO, Eric Lenington, has been invited to be a featured speaker at the upcoming IoT World 2021 show at the Santa Clara Convention Center on Wednesday, November 3, 2021 at 3:15 pm PST.

The upcoming 40-minute technology conference presentation is titled "Leveraging Connected Data with IoT - Analyzing, Processing and Storing in the Cloud'' and will feature Lenington and co-presenter Michael Yang from Omdia. The session will cover solutions for security issues that arise from insecure devices, the tools used to manage the stored assets, and how to unlock value in the data. Lenington looks to expand on the importance of data security, specifically in IoT solutions, and educate session attendees on how to build applications with data security "baked in" from the start. Attendees will also learn about ways to extract value from stored data as an important business asset, as well as the means to protect the integrity of the data for long-term storage and future analysis.

"I am eager to join Michael at the IoT World session on leveraging data in the cloud and speaking toward how businesses can use historical data to provide deep insight into the operation of complex systems within their organization," said Eric Lenington, Founder and CEO of ObjectSpectrum. "I am honored to have been invited to participate among such an esteemed group of experts in IoT and look forward to making new connections and networking with others at the show."

A serial entrepreneur, Lenington has founded or co-founded nineteen companies in his career and has long been considered a thought leader in IoT, data analysis and cloud services. He is also a mentor and investor in a number of technology startups and serves as an active contributor to Back to Space, an initiative to inspire and promote accessible science education through the manned spaceflight program. The session will be held at 3:15 pm PST on Wednesday, November 3, 2021, the first day of the show. For more information on this session, please visit https://tmt.knect365.com/iot-world/iot-world-agenda/ . To meet Lenington and the rest of the ObjectSpectrum team, please visit them onsite at the show in booth IoT321.

About ObjectSpectrum

ObjectSpectrum is a custom IoT development company that builds bespoke solutions that are secure, reliable, scalable and affordable. By leveraging its award-winning Prism™ software, ObjectSpectrum is able to design, develop and deploy solutions that are higher quality, significantly less expensive and faster to market than anyone in the space. Founded in Dallas, Texas in 2016, ObjectSpectrum offers clients of any size, from OEMs to enterprises alike, a wide range of software and custom solutions that simplify the complexities of cloud-scale IoT projects.

For more information on ObjectSpectrum, please visit www.objectspectrum.com

