ObjectSpectrum Named a Global Leader in Cloud Computing

DALLAS, Sept. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Business Intelligence Group today announced that it has awarded ObjectSpectrum a 2022 Stratus Award for Cloud Computing in their annual business award program. The organization sought to identify the companies, products and people that are offering unique solutions that take advantage of cloud technologies.

ObjectSpectrum is a custom IoT development company whose developers leverage its award-winning Prism™ software to design, develop, and deploy solutions that are higher quality and significantly less expensive, with faster speed to market than anyone in the space. This enables companies of almost any size to drive business value from custom IoT solutions that are secure, reliable, scalable, and affordable.

"We are honored to receive this award from the Business Intelligence Group," said Founder and CEO Eric Lenington. "We are also humbled to be one of only two IoT winners alongside Honeywell, who is also doing great work in our field."

"ObjectSpectrum is at the forefront of the cloud helping to drive practical innovations in the cloud," said Maria Jimenez, Chief Nominations Officer of Business Intelligence Group. "The cloud is now part of the fabric of society and we are thrilled that our volunteer judges were able to help promote all of these innovative services, organizations and executives."

"I am so proud of our employees and partners for their dedication and hard work," Lenington continued. "We know that the work we are doing is transforming the world as we know it, and we expect to continue to lead the industry in all that we do."

About ObjectSpectrum

ObjectSpectrum is a custom IoT development company that builds bespoke solutions that are secure, reliable, scalable and affordable. By leveraging its award-winning Prism™ software, ObjectSpectrum is able to design, develop and deploy solutions that are higher quality, significantly less expensive and faster to market than anyone in the space. Founded in Dallas, Texas in 2016, ObjectSpectrum offers clients of any size, from OEMs to enterprises alike, a wide range of software and custom solutions that simplify the complexities of cloud-scale IoT projects.

About Business Intelligence Group

The Business Intelligence Group was founded with the mission of recognizing true talent and superior performance in the business world. Unlike other industry and business award programs , business executives—those with experience and knowledge—judge the programs. The organization's proprietary and unique scoring system selectively measures performance across multiple business domains and then rewards those companies whose achievements stand above those of their peers.

