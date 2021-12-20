ObjectSpectrum Receives 2021 IoT Platforms Leadership Award from IoT Evolution

RICHARDSON, Texas, Dec. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ObjectSpectrum announced today that Prism™ has received a 2021 IoT Platforms Leadership Award from IoT Evolution magazine , the leading publication covering IoT technologies.

The award honors organizations delivering software or hardware solutions which enable the advancement of the smart home and building industry.

"We would like to thank IoT Evolution for recognizing ObjectSpectrum as a leader in the field of IoT. We built Prism to aid in the speed, ease, and scalability of IoT solution development. Prism significantly reduces risk in the development process, speeds time to market, and makes upgrades and maintenance simple throughout the app's lifecycle, and we appreciate the recognition for the team's efforts," said Eric Lenington, Founder and CEO of ObjectSpectrum.

"The solutions selected for the IoT Evolution IoT Platforms Leadership Award reflect innovation driving the fast-growing Internet of Things marketplace. It is my honor to congratulate ObjectSpectrum for their innovative work and contribution to this rapidly evolving industry," said Carl Ford, CEO of Crossfire Media , a co-publisher of IoT Evolution Magazine.

"It is my pleasure to recognize Prism, an innovative solution that earned ObjectSpectrum the 2021 IoT Evolution IoT Platforms Leadership Award," said Rich Tehrani, CEO, TMC . "I look forward to seeing more innovation from ObjectSpectrum in the future."

About ObjectSpectrum

ObjectSpectrum is a custom IoT development company that builds bespoke solutions that are secure, reliable, scalable, and affordable. By leveraging its award-winning Prism™ software, ObjectSpectrum is able to design, develop and deploy solutions that are higher quality, significantly less expensive and faster to market than anyone in the space. Founded in Dallas, Texas in 2016, ObjectSpectrum offers clients of any size, from OEMs to enterprises alike, a wide range of software and custom solutions that simplify the complexities of cloud-scale IoT projects.



About Crossfire Media

Crossfire Media , co-publishers of IoT Evolution, is an integrated marketing company with a core focus on future trends in technology. We service communities of interest with conferences, tradeshows, webinars and newsletters. Crossfire Media has a partnership with Technology Marketing Corporation (TMC) to produce events and websites related to disruptive technologies. Crossfire Media is a division of Crossfire Consulting, a full service Information Technology company based in New York.

About TMC

Through education, industry news, live events and social influence, global buyers rely on TMC's content-driven marketplaces to make purchase decisions and navigate markets. As a result, leading technology vendors turn to TMC for unparalleled branding, thought leadership and lead generation opportunities. Our in-person and online events deliver unmatched visibility and sales prospects for all percipients. Through our custom lead generation programs, we provide clients with an ongoing stream of leads that turn into sales opportunities and build databases. Additionally, we bolster brand reputations with the millions of impressions from display advertising on our news sites and newsletters. Making TMC a 360-degree marketing solution, we offer comprehensive event and road show management services and custom content creation with expertly ghost-crafted blogs, press releases, articles and marketing collateral to help with SEO, branding, and overall marketing efforts. For more information about TMC and to learn how we can help you reach your marketing goals, please visit www.tmcnet.com and follow us on Facebook , LinkedIn and Twitter , @tmcnet .

