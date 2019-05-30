Objectway Ranks 1st in the IBS Global Sales League Table 2019

MILAN, May 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Objectway, a leader in the Digital Wealth, Investment & Asset Management sector, has ranked first in the IBS Global Sales League Table 2019 in the Private Banking Systems category with eXimius Wealth Management Platform.

The annual ranking, based upon the analysis of over 1109 banking systems purchases made by over 960 financial institutions across 112 countries, is acknowledged as the global barometer for the industry trends.

eXimius Wealth Management Platform is the front-to-back investment, wealth and relationship management workflow application to maximise investment performance and increase client satisfaction.

The platform brings benefits accross the whole financial institution's organisation. The company's investment strategies are reflected into the business processes, in accordance with regulation, and the best product and assets can be selected.

Relationship Managers are equipped with a 360° view of client data, investments, assets and activities to become more effective in their day-to-day tasks.

Portfolio Managers can deliver consistent professional advice through a holistic closed-loop port­folio management process and investment strategy execution, increasing profitability.

The Back-Office and Operations functions also maximise productivity via seamless administration processes that reduce operational risk and ensure compliance.

"This acknowledgement reflects the effectiveness of our platform," commented Luigi Marciano, CEO and Founder of Objectway. "The clients who have implemented eXimius rely on a front-to-back STP application that optimises operational efficiency and accommodates investors, regulation and business growth thanks to a client-centric system."

Sahil Anand, Director at IBS Intelligence's London office, said, "I congratulate Objectway on their leadership position in the Private Banking Systems category and also their recognition in the Investment and Fund Management Systems category. The Private Banking Systems category was particularly competitive with a higher number of participants and deal volume compared to last year's Sales League Table."

Founded in 1990, the Objectway Group is a leader in the Digital Wealth, Investment & Asset Management sector with a turnover of approximately €75 million. Its award-winning software platforms serve over 150 customers, in 15 countries and across 3 continents. With offices in Italy, the UK, Belgium, Ireland and South Africa, its 700 employees support approximately 100,000 investment professionals to manage more than one trillion euros in wealth.

