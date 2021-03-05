Objectway Recognised By Celent Among The Leaders In Wealth Management Solutions In North America

MILAN and LONDON, March 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Objectway, a leader in the Digital Wealth & Asset Management software, was mentioned as a distinguished vendor in the February report Front-to-Middle office Platforms: North American Wealth Management Edition 2021 by Celent.

The report examined the leading North American providers of Front-to-Middle Office platforms. Celent considered as fundamental characteristics of these solutions the components supporting certain key workflows, such as the provision of an exclusive client experience, and an end-to-end advisory process in an integrated workflow and single infrastructure.

In parallel with the analysis conducted by Celent, Objectway is seeing how digital client engagement and lifecycle management are among the main drivers in the wealth management industry at a global level.

Firms are looking more and more for integrated solutions that are able to make all the advisor's activity and tasks available as a cockpit.

Bringing the client relationship to centre stage entails growing demand for augmented intelligence to deliver mass customised investment proposals, and for an opti-channel mix to collaborate and interact with digital-savvy investors.

Moreover, a hybrid, multi-cloud approach is gathering increasing acceptance by financial institutions, who are adopting business critical capabilities in the easiest way. Objectway On-Cloud already supports over 100 clients with more than one trillion Euros of assets under management.

Further to confirming the findings illustrated in the parent report of this series, dedicated to the EMEA region, in this latest research paper Celent commended Objectway for "the completeness of the solution and the dedication that the team has demonstrated to bolstering the usability of each module."

"North American wealth managers are facing a challenging year ahead, as a result of existing trends, such as fee compression, and for unexpected accelerators towards digital solutions, like the pandemic," affirmed Luigi Marciano, Objectway Group CEO and Founder. "The challenge for a performant and future-proof front-to-middle office system is giving firms the most effective and state-of-the-art tools to serve more clients and manage increased AuM, in less time."

