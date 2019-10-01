Objectway Signs With vdk bank to Enhance Their Advisory and Portfolio Management Capabilities

MILAN and GHENT, Belgium, Oct. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Objectway, a leader in the Digital Wealth, Investment & Asset Management sector, and vdk bank announced today that they agreed to implement two components of Objectway's WealthTech Suite: Portfolio Manager will provide portfolio management, branch-based advisory and execution-only capabilities; whilst Investor Portal will enable web apps for end-clients for self-directed investment management at a later stage.

vdk bank is a premier Belgian-based retail bank, with more than 140.000 clients and 81 branches across the country. Their mission is 'vdk, your bank, strong in advice, for the most fair return', striving for a fair balance between return and peace of mind. vdk bank adopted the Objectway solutions in order to provide its clients with an advanced and in-depth advice service, whilst helping them manage their investments even more efficiently.

Advisors will deliver customised investment strategies, by setting risk profiles, goals and proactive alerts. End-clients will be able to invest in a self-service mode or digitally collaborate with their advisor on-line through the introduction of the self-directed investment functionalities into the existing vdk banking web and mobile applications.

Leen Van den Neste, CEO of vdk bank: "Thanks to Objectway our clients will benefit from an even more advanced and more personal advice service, targeted at getting the fairest return, baring in mind the principles of durability that vdk bank strives to honor in all the provided services."

"We're delighted vdk bank has perceived our ability to enhance the entire advisor-client engagement & collaboration experience, aimed at reaching new customers and greater revenue growth," commented Luigi Marciano, CEO and Founder of Objectway. "We are committed to ensuring that vdk bank can easily augment their advisory and portfolio management capabilities."

SOURCE Objectway SPA