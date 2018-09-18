OBJEKT International Features the Royal Palaces of the Serbian Karadjordjevic Dynasty
Sep 18, 2018, 11:00 ET
TORONTO, Sept. 18, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Honorary editor-in-chief Alexander Sasha Josipovicz is pleased to announce OBJEKT International's special edition, featuring the Serbian capital Belgrade, and the royal palaces of the Karadjordjevic dynasty.
Master photographer Hans Fonk and his team were given unprecedented access to the palaces by HRH Crown Prince Aleksandar and HRH Crown Princess Katherine. In addition to their palatial home, OBJEKT had access to their private chapel as well as Oplenac, the burial site of Serbian kings.
This special editorial on Belgrade also includes the Zepter Museum and the Metropol Palace Hotel.
OBJEKT will be available at the end of September wherever magazines are sold across North America, Europe, Australia, Russia, Asia and South Africa.
contact: izabel@objekt-international.com sasha@studiopyramid.com
Related Images
objekt-international.png
OBJEKT International
Cover page Issue No 82
oplenac.jpg
Oplenac
Chapel of Serbian Kings
royal-palace-belgrade.jpg
Royal Palace, Belgrade
Whispering room
metropol-palace-hotel.jpg
Metropol Palace Hotel
Belgrade's most prestigious hotel.
SOURCE OBJEKT
Share this article