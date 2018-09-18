OBJEKT International Features the Royal Palaces of the Serbian Karadjordjevic Dynasty

TORONTO, Sept. 18, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Honorary editor-in-chief Alexander Sasha Josipovicz is pleased to announce OBJEKT International's special edition, featuring the Serbian capital Belgrade, and the royal palaces of the Karadjordjevic dynasty.

Master photographer Hans Fonk and his team were given unprecedented access to the palaces by HRH Crown Prince Aleksandar and HRH Crown Princess Katherine. In addition to their palatial home, OBJEKT had access to their private chapel as well as Oplenac, the burial site of Serbian kings.

Cover page Issue No 82

This special editorial on Belgrade also includes the Zepter Museum and the Metropol Palace Hotel.

OBJEKT will be available at the end of September wherever magazines are sold across North America, Europe, Australia, Russia, Asia and South Africa.

contact: izabel@objekt-international.com sasha@studiopyramid.com

Related Images

objekt-international.png

OBJEKT International

Cover page Issue No 82

oplenac.jpg

Oplenac

Chapel of Serbian Kings

royal-palace-belgrade.jpg

Royal Palace, Belgrade

Whispering room

metropol-palace-hotel.jpg

Metropol Palace Hotel

Belgrade's most prestigious hotel.

SOURCE OBJEKT